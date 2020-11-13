Olly Murphy: Greatwood duo can round off busy weekend in style

Cheltenham on Saturday

She's up in grade but was a good winner on last start

15:55 - Allavina

Allavina was a good winner of her last start when landing a bumper at Market Rasen in March. She's stepping up in grade here but has strengthened up since her last run and it would be great to think she might get a bit of black type for her owners before jumping hurdles.

Wetherby on Saturday

He's the one to beat based on his last run

12:03 - Jetaway Joey

Jetaway Joey is in good form and has certainly come on for his run at Carlisle last time out. I'm looking forward to running him and, if he's progressed, he looks like the one they all have to beat.

Out of form duo must improve

14:58 - Valentino Dancer & St Gallen

Valentino Dancer and St Gallen have been disappointing on their last few starts. They are both going to have to improve significantly to be competitive in this and I wouldn't want to see any further rain for them as it would damage their chances. Both seem to have lost their mojo a bit and need a revival.

Uttoxeter on Saturday

Better watched on debut

13:32 - Mackleduff

Mackleduff makes his racetrack debut here. He's a big, raw green baby who's probably going to take a few runs to mature. He does everything nicely at home but has been green jumping and he may just be a watching brief first time out.

Sunday at Cheltenham

This is a big step up in class

13:15 - The Butcher Said

The Butcher Said has been in great form since switching to fences where he has been two from three. This is a big step up in class and he looks wrong at the weights with a few, so he looks to have an each-way chance if a few of the others underperform.

Two in contention for the Greatwood

15:00 - Hunters Call & Strong Glance

The more rain, the better for Hunters Call as he loves the hustle and bustle of a big handicap. I'd like to think he's got an each-way chance after finishing fourth in the Galway Hurdle in July and if you go back and look at the horses behind him in the Ascot Hurdle, he's a big chance if retaining his ability.

Strong Glance is back down in trip which isn't ideal but it's a good pot and if it turned into a staying race, he would have an each-way chance after travelling well for a long way last time out at Aintree. Fergus Gregory takes 3lbs off.