Olly Murphy: First chance at Fakenham fences for Skandiburg

Uttoxeter

Significant improvement needed in opener

12:20 - Master Templar

Master Templar disappointed on his first run for the yard before unseating at the first at Chepstow last week. This is only his third start, but Dan Skelton runs the Champion Bumper fourth, Third Time Lucki, so he will need to improve significantly to be in with a chance.

Each-way claims for course debutant

12:50 - Lord of Kerak

Lord of Kerak is a gorgeous son of Martaline who makes his racecourse debut here. I ideally wanted to start him off in a bumper, but there was a lack of opportunities. He's always jumped well, so we're going straight into a maiden hurdle.

No. 8 Lord Of Kerak SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Richard Johnson

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

He will come on for his first run but I'd be disappointed if he doesn't make it into the first four.

Galloping track will suit but favourite is tough to beat

13:20 - Jan Wellens

Jan Wellens was very disappointing at Perth on his first run over hurdles last month.

Hopefully, he will have improved for that and the bigger galloping track here should help his chances. This looks a more ordinary race but Fergal O'Brien's Naizagai will be hard to beat.

Fakenham

Well handicapped horse has chance back over timber

13:00 - Tahan

Tahan is in good form after finishing second on his stable debut on the flat at Lingfield last week. I'm looking forward to running him over hurdles this time with our conditional Fergus Gregory claiming 3lbs. He may well be a well-handicapped horse and is sure to go close if reproducing his flat run back in this sphere.

Bumper runner up in good form ahead of hurdle debut

14:10 - Here Comes Johny

Here Comes Johny has his first run over hurdles after running well in a bumper at Market Rasen recently.

He won a point-to-point and has schooled nicely at home ahead of his hurdling debut. Paul Nicholls' Switch Hitter looks the one to beat but my lad is in very good form and can hopefully go close.

First over fences

14:40 - Skandiburg

No. 3 Skandiburg (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Skandiburg has been in great form at home and now has a first crack over fences here. He has a fine track record at Fakenham, winning both of his races in good fashion. It would be great to think he can make it three from three.

He usually runs well fresh and has jumped well at home, so I'm really looking forward to starting him off as a chaser.

****

You can get more exclusive insight from Olly on the season ahead in our in-depth Stable Tour and by listening to our special edition of Racing...Only Bettor, also featuring Joseph O'Brien.