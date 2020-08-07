- Trainer: Olly Murphy
Olly Murphy: Enemy the one to beat while What Will Be has each-way claims
Warwickshire trainer Olly Murphy saddles two runners at Uttoxeter on Saturday and the Betfair Ambassador gives his thoughts on the duo's chances in Staffordshire...
Step up in trip should benefit Enemy Coast Ahead
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|19/07/20
|Southwell
|1/7
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 182y
|Good
|z
|11st 5lbs
|A. P. Heskin
|1.4
|01/07/20
|Southwell
|1/12
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 182y
|Good
|11st 0lbs
|A. P. Heskin
|1.87
|18/12/19
|Newbury
|2/20
|Hurdle
|2m 69y
|Gd/sft
|11st 0lbs
|A. P. Heskin
|5
|30/03/19
|Stratford-On-Avon
|1/13
|Bumper
|2m 70y
|Good
|11st 0lbs
|Mr Noel George
|4.53
Enemy Coast Ahead has done nothing wrong for me so far, winning twice at Southwell this season. He has to carry a double penalty which will make life harder but he's in great form and is fitted with a tongue-tie again. I think the extra four furlongs will suit him and hopefully bring out some more improvement, and he looks the one to beat here despite having to give plenty of weight away.
What Will Be has each-way chance in competitive handicap
Largely creditable efforts either side of his juvenile victory at Stratford (2m) last summer. Improved model on the Flat this summer and he may yet have more to offer in this sphere.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|26/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|4/10
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Firm
|z
|9st 6lbs
|Shane Kelly
|3.65
|09/06/20
|Chelmsford City
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Slow
|z
|9st 7lbs
|Joe Fanning
|5.29
|01/11/19
|Wetherby
|4/9
|Hurdle
|2m
|Soft
|10st 12lbs
|Aidan Coleman
|19.69
|14/10/19
|Wolverhampton
|5/11
|Flat
|1m 4f 51y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|5.73
|22/09/19
|Plumpton
|4/6
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 195y
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Lewis Stones
|9.6
|26/08/19
|Cartmel
|2/9
|Hurdle
|2m 1f 46y
|Gd/sft
|11st 4lbs
|Richard Johnson
|2.78
|04/08/19
|Market Rasen
|3/13
|Hurdle
|2m 148y
|Gd/frm
|11st 4lbs
|Richard Johnson
|4.71
|14/07/19
|Stratford-On-Avon
|1/13
|Hurdle
|2m 70y
|Good
|10st 12lbs
|Richard Johnson
|3.3
|21/06/19
|Market Rasen
|2/10
|Hurdle
|2m 148y
|Good
|10st 12lbs
|Aidan Coleman
|5.5
|31/05/19
|Doncaster
|6/12
|Flat
|1m 3f 197y
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|S. P. Davis
|9.34
|11/04/19
|Newcastle
|3/14
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 6lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|3.27
|27/03/19
|Lingfield Park
|3/12
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|9st 1lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|8
|22/02/19
|Lingfield Park
|4/11
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|David Probert
|3.7
|23/10/18
|Kempton Park
|7/9
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Liam Keniry
|1000
|15/10/18
|Kempton Park
|7/8
|Flat
|6f
|Std/slow
|9st 2lbs
|Liam Keniry
|113.47
|05/10/18
|Wolverhampton
|10/11
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Liam Keniry
|24.26
What Will Be had a couple of runs on the flat in June, winning at Chelmsford, and he now goes back over hurdles for the first time since November. The tongue-tie seemed to help him on his two runs this season on the flat and he wears it for the first time over obstacles. He's a straightforward and versatile horse; however, he's probably high enough in the weights. He'd have an each-way chance in what looks a competitive race.
