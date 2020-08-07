Olly Murphy: Enemy the one to beat while What Will Be has each-way claims

Step up in trip should benefit Enemy Coast Ahead

16:30 - Enemy Coast Ahead

No. 1 Enemy Coast Ahead SBK 4/5 EXC 1.94 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: - Form: 1/2-11

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 19/07/20 Southwell 1/7 Hurdle 1m 7f 182y Good z 11st 5lbs A. P. Heskin 1.4 01/07/20 Southwell 1/12 Hurdle 1m 7f 182y Good 11st 0lbs A. P. Heskin 1.87 18/12/19 Newbury 2/20 Hurdle 2m 69y Gd/sft 11st 0lbs A. P. Heskin 5 30/03/19 Stratford-On-Avon 1/13 Bumper 2m 70y Good 11st 0lbs Mr Noel George 4.53

Enemy Coast Ahead has done nothing wrong for me so far, winning twice at Southwell this season. He has to carry a double penalty which will make life harder but he's in great form and is fitted with a tongue-tie again. I think the extra four furlongs will suit him and hopefully bring out some more improvement, and he looks the one to beat here despite having to give plenty of weight away.

What Will Be has each-way chance in competitive handicap

20:00 - What Will Be

No. 7 What Will Be (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Richard Johnson

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 121 Form: 213244-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 26/06/20 Lingfield Park 4/10 Flat 1m 6f Firm z 9st 6lbs Shane Kelly 3.65 09/06/20 Chelmsford City 1/11 Flat 1m 6f Slow z 9st 7lbs Joe Fanning 5.29 01/11/19 Wetherby 4/9 Hurdle 2m Soft 10st 12lbs Aidan Coleman 19.69 14/10/19 Wolverhampton 5/11 Flat 1m 4f 51y Std 9st 0lbs Kieran Shoemark 5.73 22/09/19 Plumpton 4/6 Hurdle 1m 7f 195y Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Lewis Stones 9.6 26/08/19 Cartmel 2/9 Hurdle 2m 1f 46y Gd/sft 11st 4lbs Richard Johnson 2.78 04/08/19 Market Rasen 3/13 Hurdle 2m 148y Gd/frm 11st 4lbs Richard Johnson 4.71 14/07/19 Stratford-On-Avon 1/13 Hurdle 2m 70y Good 10st 12lbs Richard Johnson 3.3 21/06/19 Market Rasen 2/10 Hurdle 2m 148y Good 10st 12lbs Aidan Coleman 5.5 31/05/19 Doncaster 6/12 Flat 1m 3f 197y Gd/frm 8st 12lbs S. P. Davis 9.34 11/04/19 Newcastle 3/14 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 6lbs Jamie Spencer 3.27 27/03/19 Lingfield Park 3/12 Flat 1m 1y Std 9st 1lbs Jamie Spencer 8 22/02/19 Lingfield Park 4/11 Flat 1m 1y Std 9st 7lbs David Probert 3.7 23/10/18 Kempton Park 7/9 Flat 6f Slow 9st 2lbs Liam Keniry 1000 15/10/18 Kempton Park 7/8 Flat 6f Std/slow 9st 2lbs Liam Keniry 113.47 05/10/18 Wolverhampton 10/11 Flat 7f 36y Std 9st 2lbs Liam Keniry 24.26

What Will Be had a couple of runs on the flat in June, winning at Chelmsford, and he now goes back over hurdles for the first time since November. The tongue-tie seemed to help him on his two runs this season on the flat and he wears it for the first time over obstacles. He's a straightforward and versatile horse; however, he's probably high enough in the weights. He'd have an each-way chance in what looks a competitive race.

