Olly Murphy: Eaglehill looking good for hat-trick bid at Cheltenham

Cheltenham

The slower the ground, the better his chances

13:30 - Tamar Bridge

Tamar Bridge hasn't done a lot wrong to date and won well at Ayr on his last start a month ago. We'll be hoping that the surface remains with a bit of moisture in it and the slower the ground, the better his chances. He's a lovely horse moving forwards and hopefully he continues to improve here under Adrian Heskin.

Workable mark on handicap debut

14:40 - Here Comes McCoy

Here Comes McCoy runs in a handicap for the first time. I'd be a little bit worried about his lack of experience, but he's in good form and his confidence will be high after winning at Market Rasen on his last start. He looks to have a workable mark of 123 if coping with the hustle and bustle of a big field with Aidan Coleman in the plate.

He will handle the ground and is now up in trip

15:15 - Eaglehill

Eaglehill has been raised 7lbs for his Plumpton win but he looks progressive and has done everything right on his last two starts. The step up in trip to just over three-miles should suit him well and he will handle the good ground. Hopefully, he's still got a little bit more to give as he goes for the hat-trick.