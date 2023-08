Giavelotto's stride is unusually strong

Jessica Harrington's horses faring well with 10/1 11.00 chance

The third day of the Ebor Festival at York is upon us and it is always one of the highlights of what is a brilliant week. From the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes over the minimum trip up to the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup over two miles and everything in between, it is a mighty day of racing.

ITV Racing will be showcasing the pick of it and there are some very interesting prospects on show.

The first race that jumps off the page at me is the aforementioned Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup (14:25). It may only have attracted seven runners, but some of the biggest guns in the division are here and it promises to be a great contest.

Five of the seven runners bumped heads in the Goodwood Cup last time with Quickthorn emerging on top, but the bare result tells little of the story of the race.

Not for the first time, Quickthorn got away from his opposition and didn't come back, making all in a race when his jockey Tom Marquand excelled and the others didn't. It would be dangerous to take the form too literally and it wouldn't at all surprise to see it turned around in a big way.

Quickthorn is far from a one-trick pony, but is highly unlikely to be disrespected by his opposition again and be allowed to build up such a lead in front. Courage Mon Ami will be considered by most to be the one with the most scope to improve from Goodwood and he may well do so, but the one I like is the Marco Botti-trained Giavellotto.

The four-year-old has proven to be very progressive in his career thus far, most notably running a huge race in the St Leger last year and getting the better of Eldar Eldarov in the Yorkshire Cup earlier this season.

What makes Giavellotto unusual is that he has a particularly long stride. Total Performance Data have recorded his max stride at 26.73 feet. The average stride length across the horse population is 24.4 feet, with elite performers such as Frankel, Sea The Stars and Enable registering stride lengths just in excess of 27 feet. As well as that, Giavellotto is a notably slow strider.

These are the characteristics of a strong stayer that is always likely to appreciate a galloping track. Goodwood as a track and particularly the way the race panned out wouldn't have at all played to Giavellotto's strengths last time.

This course and distance will be much more to his liking and it wouldn't surprise to see him turn the Goodwood form around in a big way.

The other race of interest is the Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies' Handicap (16:10) and it might well go the way of an Irish raider in the shape of the Jessica Harrington-trained Lan Cinnte.

The three-year-old has progressed well this season and various pieces of her form have a particularly strong look. She most recently foiled a gamble when overcoming being hampered at the start to beat Malbay Madness in a handicap at the Galway Festival.

That form looked strong at the time and was subsequently boosted by that rival winning later in the week at Galway. This longer trip appeals as being likely to suit her and the firmer ground shouldn't be a problem.

Jessica Harrington has been faring well with her British raiders of late and this filly might well be able to add to that record.