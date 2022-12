Two each-way tips at Aintree from Kevin Blake

Dashel Drasher looks a big price

Harbour has excellent claims against front two

The Betfair Tingle Creek meeting at Sandown is always one of the highlights of the pre-Christmas National Hunt programme and it always offers the possibility of producing a genuinely epic contest.

This year's renewal is a fascinating one, but finding an attractive wager in it isn't the easiest of tasks. My inclination is to just enjoy the spectacle, as there are two more attractive bets to be had up the country at Aintree.

Outsider Drasher can make an impact

The first of them comes in the Many Clouds Chase (13:30). This is quite a tightly-knit contest, so it is remarkable to me that Dashel Drasher was a double-figure price (opened 14/1) and the outsider of the field despite being joint-best-in at these weights based on official ratings.

Dashel Drasher is a horse that struggles to get credit for whatever reason. Perhaps it is that he idles when in front and tends to win ugly, but despite that he certainly knows how to win, coming out on top in 11 of his 22 career starts.

He has already shown himself to be up to this level, winning a Grade 1 at Ascot 18 months ago and almost winning the valuable Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield last season. While he has tended to come on well from his seasonal reappearance each year, he made a winning return over hurdles at Aintree a few weeks ago which bodes well for his season ahead.

The market may be dismissing his chance, but Dashel Drasher looks to have a very good chance of making a serious impact in this contest.

Harbour makes plenty of appeal back up in trip

The other race of interest is the Boylesports Extra Places Daily Handicap Hurdle (15:15).

What makes this race an attractive betting proposition to my eye is that the front two in the market appeal as being opposable.

Langer Dan appeals as still being well handicapped enough to win a valuable handicap, but he may well be being brought along steadily with a view to the Cheltenham Festival at which he has gone close at before.

Walking On Air is another well-fancied contender, but his jumping was poor on his latest start over hurdles and his three half-brothers all proved disappointing over hurdles after showing significant promise in bumpers.

As well as being happy to take on the front two in the market, I have a strong fancy for the Alan King-trained Harbour Lake.

The six-year-old has been progressive over hurdles, winning all four of his first four completed starts including handicaps over mid-range trips at Bangor in March and Market Rasen in October.

His connections took a chance by dropping him back to the minimum trip for the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham and while he ran well to finish third, it was clear that he was finding the trip to be too sharp of a test for him.

He is now returned to a mid-range trip and with the aforementioned doubts about his main opposition, he makes plenty of appeal.

