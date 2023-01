Kevin Blake shrugs off the cold and heads to Lingfield

There are few topics of conversation as tedious as those concerning the weather. Sure, they serve a fine function of filling dead air and are usually pretty relevant to our day-to-day lives, but Christ they are tedious. So, I won't dwell. Weather bad, lots of racing off, but not the all-weather. Lingfield it is.

Night Bear could be tough to peg back

The Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap (13:37) brings together a competitive field of handicappers. Five of the 12 runners have tasted success at this track before, three of them over this distance, but I'm favouring one that has yet to see the lovely winner's enclosure of Leafy Lingfield in Night Bear.

Trained by Tony Carroll, the six-year-old went through a two-year drought in his career without a win, but he put that right last summer at Haydock and has added two more wins to his record since then. While he is now 11lb higher than when gaining the first of those wins, he remains reasonably treated based on the pick of his form.

His most recent run came off the back of a break of 10 weeks and he shaped well for a long way until the lack of a recent run perhaps told on him against race-fit rivals, with him fading to finish third in a handicap at Southwell.

No. 9 (2) Night Bear SBK 10/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 74

Night Bear is one of those horses that needs things to go right for him. However, there is plenty of reason to think that this could be one of the occasions where it does go right. He is a horse that is seen to best effect when getting an easy lead and he might just get one here.

He is well drawn and I don't see a rival in the field that is likely to be overly motivated to take him on early, so all being well he will be able to dictate the pace and kick for home at the top of the straight. If that transpires, he might well be tough to peg back.

Back Night Bear win & place Lingfield 13:37 @ 11.0

The Flying Ginger can outrun her long odds

The main event on the card is the very valuable talkSPORT Winter Oaks Fillies' Handicap (14:47) and I'm inclined to take a swing at one at a wild price. The Flying Ginger is 6lb out of the handicap and the clear outsider of the field, but I think there is a case to be made for her.

Firstly, the five-year-old has become notably well handicapped. As recently as last May she was rated 89 and has dropped to 72 now. She is obliged to effectively race off a mark of 78 here, but such is the size of the prize money pot, her connections have elected to have a crack at it despite the unfavourable terms.

The Flying Ginger was making her belated all-weather debut when returning from an 11-week break at Southwell last time. Given that her record when fresh in recent years isn't good and that the mile trip looked likely to be too sharp for her, she was understandably sent off as one of the outsiders of the field.

However, she ran a very promising race. Despite starting fastest of all, she was reined back to the rear of the field and got outpaced early in the straight, but she finished off with a right rattle in the final furlong to finish a never-nearer third.

No. 8 (4) The Flying Ginger (Ire) SBK 50/1 EXC 21 Trainer: Roger Fell

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 5

Weight: 7st 10lbs

OR: 78

Considering it was her first try on an artificial surface, her poor record when fresh and that she has shown her best form under much more forward riding tactics, there are reasons to believe that The Flying Ginger could be capable of a strong step forward from that run back over this longer trip.

There isn't much pace on paper in this race and it wouldn't be a surprise if she gets to dictate her own fractions. While being 6lb out of the handicap will put plenty off, her price more than compensates for that and it wouldn't be surprising if she outruns those odds.