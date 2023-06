No lull in top racing this weekend says Kevin

Mondammej will relish Haydock return

Mr Wagyu is ready to go again at 4/1 4.80

Some might be tempted to categorise this gap in between the Derby as Royal Ascot as some sort of lull, but I'll not be having it.

Even in the supposed lull weeks, British and Irish Flat racing delivers highly-competitive and often high-class action with great regularity. That is very much the case this weekend, with the action at Haydock on Saturday being my primary point of focus.

No. 6 (7) Mondammej SBK 11/1 EXC 17.5 Trainer: Antony Brittain

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 96

The first race of interest is the Sky Bet Achilles Stakes (13:15), a listed race for sprinters. The market has fairly well lined up based on the current official ratings of the main contenders, but to me it looks to be underestimating the Anthony Brittain-trained Mondammej.

It is true to say that he lags behind most of these in terms of official ratings, but one only has to gaze back less than a year to find him rated 104 after finishing a fine fourth in the Temple Stakes over this course and distance.

His dropped rating is a product of his form tailing off at the backend of last season, but he has been improving run-to-run this season. His most recent second in a valuable handicap at York, a track he has yet to win at in 10 runs, suggests he is getting right back to form and returning to Haydock will be just up his street.

As well as that fine run in the Temple Stakes, Mondammej's other two attempts at this course and distance have resulted in two wins in competitive handicaps. It is clear that he enjoys this test of speed and as long as the rain stays away he looks likely to outrun his big price.

No. 1 (11) Mr Wagyu (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 96

The other race that takes my eye is the Sky Bet Reverence Handicap (13:50) and I'm making a quick return to an old pal in Mr Wagyu. He was one of my selections in this column last week when he ran at Epsom and he produced a very good effort on that occasion to finish third to Badri in a valuable sprint handicap.

What made the run even more creditable is that the pace didn't hold up well at all in the race. He was the only one of those that raced prominently throughout that was remotely involved in the finish.

The eight-year-old perhaps isn't the power he once was, but he has dropped to a very favourable mark and shaped as though he is back in form at Epsom.

While it has been some time since he last raced over this course and distance, his record over it reads as two wins from three starts with his other run being a forgivable effort on bottomless ground.

It looks as though this race will set up well for him and, with his record when backing up within a week being strong, he can be expected to run a big race.