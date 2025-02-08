Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Kevin Blake has three to back at Newbury and Warwick

Betfair's Kevin Blake has three selections at Newbury and Warwick on Saturday

Joyeuse can land big handicap glory at Newbury

Fugitif primed to take Veteran's race at Warwick

Up For Parol can land opening ITV race

The five weeks or so that divide the Dublin Racing Festival and the Cheltenham Festival can seem like a lull period at times, but this Saturday will see competitive action from both Newbury and Warwick on ITV Racing and I'm here to mark your card with my three strongest selections in amongst that action.

The ITV Racing coverage from Newbury will open with the competitive William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle (13:50) and the one I favour for it is the Jamie Snowdon-trained Up For Parol.

The nine-year-old broke a very long losing streak when winning at Ffos Las last time and given just how hard he found it to win prior to that, I can understand why some might be willing to support him to follow up.

However, that was just his third run at around three miles and to me it looks as though the longer trip very much suits him.

He is still well handicapped on his old form and with that confidence-boosting win under his belt, he should make a bold bid to follow up off his 6lb higher mark.

Recommended Bet Back Up For Parol in the 13:50 Newbury SBK 9/2

Next, over at Warwick the Unibet Middle Distance Series Veterans' Handicap Chase (15:15) has a few new entrants into the veteran ranks and it is the Richard Hobson-trained Fugitif that makes plenty of appeal.

The timing of his entry into veteran company looks to be well timed as he has been on the receiving end of some generous treatment from the handicappers, being dropped a total of 4lb for what were two very solid runs in valuable open handicaps at Cheltenham.

He did particularly well on the latest occasion when finishing strongly for third behind Gemirande after getting too far back in a race that favoured those on the pace.

Now, his running style is perhaps not ideal for this course and distance, but he brings plenty of class to the table and might well be able to capitalise on this drop in class.

Recommended Bet Back Fugitif in the 15:15 Warwick SBK 11/4

In terms of my strongest fancy on ITV Racing on Saturday, that comes in the valuable William Hill Handicap Hurdle at Newbury (15:35). One would hope that a handicap hurdle worth £155,000 would attract a strong field and it duly has with 18 runners having been declared to fight it out for the pot on offer.

There is great depth and quality all the way down through the field, but the fact that the JP McManus-owned Iberico Lord has been declared to carry top weight of 12-0 helps ensure that his owner's other representative, the Nicky Henderson-trained Joyeuse, sneaks in off a relative featherweight of 10-7 is unlikely to be a coincidence. Once one starts to delve into the form of Joyeuse, the case for her only gets stronger.

The six-year-old is the least exposed runner in this field having had just three runs over hurdles to date. The most interesting and relevant of those three runs came on her latest outing when she contested a very competitive mares' handicap hurdle at Cheltenham in December.

Having travelled well, she didn't get the clearest of runs at a crucial juncture in the race, but still ran on to great effect to run the well-handicapped Wodhooh to 1¾ lengths. The winner is well regarded by Gordon Elliott and is likely to be a leading fancy for one of the handicap hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival while the third-placed Take No Chances has already boosted the form by lowering the colours of Kargese in a Grade 2 mares' hurdle at Ascot on her next start.

With that having been just her third run over hurdles, the case for her making natural improvement is obvious and such is the strength of that form that a 4lb rise in the weights might not be enough to stop her. She is likely to have been aimed at this race for quite some time and the drop in trip doesn't seem likely to inconvenience her. She has just the right type of profile for this race and a big effort should be forthcoming from her.