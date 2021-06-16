Royal Ascot Tips: Kevin Blake fancies well-handicapped Sir Lamorak on Day 3

Day three at Royal Ascot isn't the easiest one to look forward to from a betting perspective at this stage, as the weather forecast is for potential thunder storms at the track on Wednesday night into Thursday.

If that significant rain arrives, it could well change the picture on a number of fronts. I'll do my best to mark your card, but just be aware that there is a potential for change.

Don't worry about the weather for Infinitum

My first selection in the Ribblesdale Stakes (15:40) isn't one that will be ground dependent and that is the David Simcock-trained Ad Infinitum.

No. 1 (4) Ad Infinitum SBK 22/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

The daughter of Golden Horn has seemingly completely flown under the radar despite running out the impressive winner of a Listed race at Goodwood last month on what was just her second career start. She missed the kick quite badly and was given a ride of supreme confidence by Jamie Spencer, cruising into the race in between horses and putting it to bed in good style despite being buffeted by the strong wind in the closing stages.

The ground was soft on that occasion, but she is quite a good-moving filly that should be just fine whether the rain arrives or not. Usually, horses with profiles like hers are overhyped and go off shorter prices than they should, but the market has been very dismissive of her. She is a very interesting contender.

Impressive Leopardstown winner a big price

The Gold Cup (16:15) is arguably the highlight of the entire week and Stradivarius bidding for a historic fourth win in the race will understandably be the focus point.

Stradivarius has shown over the years that he is very well equipped for the test this race presents. He produced a fine winning performance on his seasonal return and he now seems very versatile with regard to ground. He isn't one I'd like to throw too many stones at this year as he looks to have an excellent chance, but I am happy to put up a win/place alternative to him in the shape of the Donnacha O'Brien-trained Emperor Of The Sun.

The son of Galileo has been a slow burner, but has really hit his stride this season, finishing a good third in the Vintage Crop Stakes at Navan prior to winning the Saval Beg Stakes at Leopardstown, readily seeing off Search For A Song and Twilight Payment.

He was impressive that day, as a gap opened for him fully four furlongs from home that Gavin Ryan kicked his mount into. This got him racing a long way from home, but having surged away from his rivals, he was always in control and his high-class pursuers never looked likely to trouble him. Had he been played a bit later, he would most likely have won in even better style.

The market is not respecting what he did at Leopardstown and while he has to prove his stamina for this much longer trip, he has always given the impression that stamina is his strong point. He looks to be a big price.

Fast improving colt has a big chance

The King George V Handicap (17:35) is always a particularly tricky contest, but I'm hoping the Aidan O'Brien-trained Sir Lamorak will be able to defy top-weight to win.

No. 1 (11) Sir Lamorak (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 100

The son of Camelot created an excellent impression when winning a handicap at Leopardstown back in April with a searing turn of foot. Indeed, his performance compared very favourably to Bolshoi Ballet's winning performance in the Ballysax Stakes over the same course-and-distance that day.

It was so impressive that I had Sir Lamorak in mind as a potential lively outsider for the Derby, but he missed an intended engagement in a Derby trial at Chester and didn't take his chance in the Derby itself. His connections have opted to carry top weight in this contest rather than take on the bigger challenge of the King Edward VII Stakes later in the week for which he was quite prominent in the ante-post market.

He looks well handicapped off a mark of 100 and this trip promises to suit him very well. He has handled soft ground in the past, but would most likely prefer a sounder surface. His draw in 11 is ideal and as long as he doesn't get too far back in the early stages, he looks to have a big chance.