The penultimate day of the Punchestown Festival is upon us and it again features a wide range of contests.

The card begins with one of the quirkiest races in the Irish racing calendar, the farmer's race confined to horses owned by landowners in the Kildare Hunt District, but you'll be happy to hear that I'm going to rely on some more orthodox races in the search of winners.

The EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase (16:15) brings together a competitive field of novice chasers, many of which are entering handicap company for the first time.

Willie Mullins has won six of the last seven renewals of this race and looks to have a strong hand again, but I'm siding with the Henry De Bromhead-trained Life In The Park to spoil the party.

The six-year-old made a bright start over fences when making a winning chasing debut at Listowel back in September, but he disappointed when sent over to the November meeting at Cheltenham for a novice chase.

Given a winter break, he made an eye-catching return to action when a never-nearer third in a Grade 3 novice chase at Limerick, finishing strongly having been ridden quietly.

Life In The Park hasn't been given a tough time by his opening mark of 138 and that appeals as being attractive. Having shown a tendency to jump a bit to his right, this right-handed track will play to his strengths.

It is also worth noting that his best performance over hurdles came when he met a sounder surface at this meeting last year. It wouldn't be a surprise if Henry De Bromhead has had this race in mind for him and a big run can be expected under Rachael Blackmore.

Back Walk In The Park @ 5.3

Elliott's exciting mare

Punchestown, 16:50

The Hanlon Concrete Irish EBF Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares Chase (16:50) brings together many of the best chasing mares in training and promises to be a fine contest.

The Colm Murphy-trained Impervious deserves to be at the top of the market following her teak-tough success in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but one that looks notably overpriced against her is the Gordon Elliott-trained Riviere D'Etel.

The six-year-old was a high-class novice chaser last season, winning three times and finishing in the frame in Grade 1 company against the boys on three occasions.

This season hasn't been as successful, but the Elliott team identified an issue with a kissing spine mid-season that was rectified via surgery and she was quietly fancied to run well on her return to action in the Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

All was going smoothly and she was making stealthy headway travelling as well as anything only to be bumped mid-air at the third-last fence and fall.

Based on the betting for this race, that run seemed to have slipped under the radar of many.

There is also reason to believe that she will be even better here, as she has a notable tendency to jump to her right and will be better suited by a return to a right-handed track. She looks to have a much better chance than her odds suggest and she makes plenty of appeal.