The other race of interest is the careers@dornangroup.com Relkeel Hurdle (14:30). This is a refreshingly competitive renewal of this race and a case can be made for the majority of the nine runners. However, I am returning to an old favourite who once again seems to be unreasonably underestimated by the betting market, Dashel Drasher.
I'm not sure what it is about this horse, perhaps it is simply that he isn't trained by one of the more high-profile trainers in Britain, but he is consistently overpriced for his races despite having a tremendously consistent profile at a high level.
While he has been seen more so over fences than hurdles of late, he has won his last six outings over hurdles and has shown on multiple occasions that he can switch smoothly between codes. His most recent run in the Many Clouds Chase wasn't far off his best form and prior to that he had made a winning return in a conditions hurdle at Aintree. Returning to this mid-range trip will very much suit him and another big run from him would not be a surprise.
