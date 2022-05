There is a superb mix of action on show on ITV Racing on Saturday and Haydock is the main focus of my attention. It has attracted some fascinating fields and looks to present some very interesting betting propositions.

Atalis can make a strong bid from the front

The Betfred Nifty Fifty Achilles Stakes (13:45) brings together a strong field of sprinters and I'm returning to an old friend for my selection in the shape of Atalis Bay.

No. 2 (3) Atalis Bay Trainer: Robert Cowell

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 102

The four-year-old progressed into a smart sprinter last season, winning a Listed race at Sandown and shaping better than the result in defeat later in the season. In particular, the promise of his run when a close third in a strong handicap over this course and distance last September suggests that there is more to come from him.

His reappearance effort in the Palace House Stakes was better than it reads, as he went overly hard on the front end and paid for that late on.

He returns to the scene of that fine run last September now and the setup of this race promises to allow him to show a fuller extent of his ability. He is likely to make a strong bid from a forward position.

Well regarded Climate can control his rivals

The other race of interest is the Betfred Pinnacle Stakes (14:55) and I'm siding with the Irish raider Climate.

No. 2 (6) Climate (Ire) Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 106

Trained by Jessica Harrington, the four-year-old found significant improvement at the backend of last season, shaping much better than the bare result when fifth in the Pride Stakes at Newmarket in October.

Her connections issued a declaration of intent and hinted at the sort of regard they hold her in by sending her back to Newmarket for her first start of this season in the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes when she would have had plenty of options in lesser stakes company at home.

She ran a stormer there to finish a close fourth, coming home strongly.

That wasn't the first time that she has shaped as though a longer trip will suit and she is certainly bred to stay this distance, being very closely related to the Ribblesdale winner Curvy. She is entitled to tighten up from that run and she looks to have a very solid chance in this contest.