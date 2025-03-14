Cheltenham Festival Tips: Kevin Blake has three selections for Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival from 2/1 to 9/2

Cheltenham Day 4 Superboost

We spend all season building up to it and then before you know it, it's the final day of the Cheltenham Festival! Hopefully it has been a lucky one for you so far. At the time of writing, this column has yet to land a blow, but hopefully that will all change before the final bell rings on Friday afternoon.

The card kicks off with the Triumph Hurdle (13:20) and the race has a slightly bizarre look to it this year. Willie Mullins saddles 11 of the 18 runners including six maidens, three of which have never run over hurdles in public. In contrast, the James Owen-trained East India Dock has established a high level form by showing a notable level of professionalism that sets the bar very high for his less experienced rivals.

A son of Golden Horn that is rated 89 on the Flat, he has won all three of his starts over hurdles in very good style, particularly his latest start that saw him smash Stencil by 10 lengths at his ease. He appeals as being very much a here-and-now horse that has a great amount of experience both on the Flat and over hurdles. He is a slick jumper for a juvenile as well as a straightforward ride, all of which is going to stand him in good stead here. He is likely to prove very tough to beat.

Recommended Bet Back East India Dock in the 13:20 Cheltenham SBK 2/1

The County Handicap Hurdle (14:00) has a reputation as one of the most fiercely competitive handicap hurdles of the season, but this year sees quite a remarkable turn of events in that the race has only attracted 16 declarations despite having a maximum field of 26. That is a fair turn up for the books and does make it that bit less intimidating of a puzzle to tackle.

The one I like for it is the one that I've had in my mind for the race for a very long time, the Joseph O'Brien-trained Lark In The Mornin. The five-year-old won the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at last year's Cheltenham Festival with a great amount of ease on ground that was much softer than ideal for him. He picked up an injury in the Swinton Handicap Hurdle at Haydock on his next start that saw him miss quite a bit of time, but his return run at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting was full of promise.

This race has been his target since then and with so many of last year's juveniles having gone on to progress significantly this season, he looks to be tantalisingly well handicapped off a 10lb higher mark than he won the Fred Winter off. He'll need his share of luck as any runner in this race does, but he looks to have a great chance.

Recommended Bet Back Lark In The Mornin in the 14:00 Cheltenham SBK 9/2

The other handicap on the card is the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (17:20) and it will see another long-term fancy of mine take her chance in the shape of Wodhooh. The five-year-old has long been held in very high regard by Gordon Elliott and has managed to go unbeaten in six starts over hurdles without coming to particularly wide attention.

However, she sprang from cover in her latest start back in December when winning a mares' handicap hurdle at Cheltenham that has worked out particularly well since then, with Joyeuse having finished second and Take No Chances having finished third. While the British handicapper didn't miss her by raising her 11lb for that win, she still appeals as being well handicapped and with this race having always seemed likely to be her target for a long time, she seems very likely to run a big race.

Recommended Bet Back Wodhooh in the 17:20 Cheltenham SBK 7/2

