2025 Scottish Grand National Tips: Kevin Blake gives his 1-2-3-4 verdict for the Ayr feature

Kevin Blake picks out his 1-2-3-4 for the Scottish Grand National

Rock My Way can win it for the British

Chosen Witness can fill the frame

Racing...Only Bettor. Watch the new episode!

2025 Scottish Grand National scene setter

The Coral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase (15:35) at Ayr on Saturday is the latest is what a series of versions of the Grand National that take place at this time of the year.

This year's renewal of the Ayr showpiece will be billed as a major staging ground for Willie Mullins' assault on the British National Hunt Trainers' Championship. The Closutton maestro would appear to have the upper hand at this stage of the battle and with him having six representatives versus just two for Dan Skelton, this contest has the potential to be a major factor in the destination of the title.

Kevin Blake's 2025 Scottish Grand National contenders

In terms of how the race is likely to pan out with regard to pace, there is a lack of regular front runners, which raises the possibility that the pace may not be as solid as one would expect with a race with such a big field. The Kniphand has tended to race prominently or push the pace. Macdermott is an occasional front runner and raced prominently when winning this race last year. Olympic Man has helped push the pace in his last two runs over fences, albeit in much less competitive company than this. Magna Sam and Our Power usually race prominently. Klarc Kent raced prominently in the National Hunt Chase last time.

With all of that in mind, my inclination is to side with one that is likely to be ridden handily, which appeals as being likely to be the favoured position given the potential pace scenario.

A few can have a strong case made for them. Of the Willie Mullins contingent, Chosen Witness makes the most appeal having shaped well in his last two starts over fences and looking potentially well treated for his handicap chase debut over this much longer trip. The Jonjo & AJ O'Neill-trained Hasthing is another interesting contender having run so well in the National Hunt Chase before falling at the last fence. The Toby Lawes-trained Surrey Quest is another interesting run having shaped well in the Edinburgh National on his most recent start.

Kevin Blake's Scottish Grand National selection

However, the one I like the most is the Joe Tizzard-trained Rock My Way. The seven-year-old has looked a smart prospect from early in his career, winning a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Cheltenham on just his second racecourse start in January 2023, though his career did plateau for while after that. His initial forays over fences last season were solid rather than spectacular, but a switch to Anthony Charlton saw him gain his first win in that sphere in a novices' handicap chase at Doncaster last November.

Switched once again to Joe Tizzard not long after that, Rock My Way has found further improvement since then. His first start for Tizzard saw him finish a good second in a novices' handicap chase at Doncaster in January, but even better was to come when he ran in the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. Stepping right up in trip beyond three miles for the first time, he raced prominently and was bang in the mix when making a mistake at the second-last fence. He recovered well from that and galloped all the way to the line, just finding the well-handicapped Haiti Couleurs too good for him. He was probably quite fortunate that the handicapper only raised him 1lb for that effort and with him being unexposed over staying trips, it wouldn't at all surprise to see him run a very big race.

Recommended Bet Back Rock My Way in the 15:35 Ayr SBK 9/1

Kevin Blake's 2025 Scottish Grand National 1-2-3-4 verdict

1: Rock My Way

2: Chosen Witness

3: Hasthing

4: Surrey Quest