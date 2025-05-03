Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including 1000 Guineas pick at Newmarket

Katie Midwinter has three selections on Sunday

Desert Flower can claim Classic success

Two further bets on the day at 6/1 7.00 and 11/4 3.75

Andrew Balding-trained Wild Waves should strip fitter for his return to action at Musselburgh and can return to form in this staying handicap under Oisin Murphy. Whilst he's 15lb higher than his previous winning mark, he's a progressive type, capable of being competitive from a rating of 100.

Last summer, the son of Crystal Ocean finished a promising fourth to Tabletalk, a subsequent close second in Group Three company, in a competitive York handicap, with 107-rated The Equator in second, carrying 9lb more, and Master Builder in third, now rated 10lb higher.

Wild Waves made up ground from the rear that day and was closing quickly on the leaders in the final furlong, doing his best work late on and shaping as a thorough stayer.

There should be further improvement to come from this four-year-old, who makes only his tenth career start here, and at a price of 6/17.00, he is an appealing proposition.

Recommended Bet Back Wild Waves in 14:55 Newmarket SBK 6/1

This extremely likeable daughter of Night Of Thunder, Desert Flower, seeks a fifth career success from as many starts for Charlie Appleby, and will be partnered by William Buick, who is bidding for his first win in the Classic.

The home-bred Godolphin filly comfortably beat Flight on debut, with Duty First further behind, whilst shaping as though she would likely improve for the experience, before recording a convincing success over Dash Of Azure on her following start.S

he won her first two 7f races by a combined distance of nine-and-three-quarter-lengths in hugely impressive fashion before making a successful step up in class and in trip up to a mile when ahead of January, with Flight in third, in the Group Two May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

Although Desert Flower was able to win quite comfortably once again, although the runner-up did finish well, she was kept up to her work and should have learnt plenty for her first experience at Stakes level.

In the Group One Fillies' Mile over course-and-distance last autumn, Desert Flower was exceptional. Heading into the dip, she appeared to give her rivals a chance before almost immediately quickening away and putting the race to bed in the process. She still showed signs of greenness, drifting to her left in the closing stages but it was another valuable experience that should set her up perfectly for this assignment.

Having had that previous experience on the Rowley Mile, she should handle the track well this time around and it's hard to see her out of the frame, as her price would suggest.

Lake Victoria and Red Letter are likely to pose the biggest threats, with little between the pair on their first meeting at the Curragh. The former went on to achieve plenty during the season including landing a hat-trick of Group One honours, whilst there should be more to come from the latter, however, Desert Flower is slightly preferred as she is guaranteed to see out the mile well at this track, and made a significant impression on her previous start here.

Recommended Bet Back Desert Flower in 15:35 Newmarket SBK 5/4

Sottsass colt Angelo Pio caught the eye on handicap debut at Navan last month, finishing strongly from the rear of the field to achieve a fourth-placed finish behind more fancied stablemate Junkyard Dog.

Although he's on a 1lb higher mark here without the 5lb claim of Wayne Hassett, with Declan McDonogh in the saddle, he should be able to fare better if able to gain a more prominent position and finish well late on once again.

A promising type related to Stakes performers such as Tropical Paradise and Ubettebelieveit, Angelo Pio appears a horse to keep on side and should be winning his maiden soon based on his latest effort.