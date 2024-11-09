Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets from 13/2 to 22/1

Katie Midwinter has five selections on Saturday

Former Classic contender is the NAP of the day

Unexposed filly can spring a surprise at Doncaster

Side with Honeyball at Wincanton

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Paul Nicholls Superboost

Outlaw Peter goes in the 14:40 at Aintree this afternoon for Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls, and the consistent 8yo goes into the race on the back of being placed in all of his last five Chase starts.

The Betfair Sportsbook have boosted Outlaw Peter's price to finish in the Top 6 today from 4/61.67 to 1/12.00. To take advantage of this super-boosted price simply click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Outlaw Peter to finish Top 6 in 14:40 Aintree SBK 1/1

Listen to Saturday's Racing... Only Bettor!

At the prices, Ed Walker-trained Ten Bob Tony makes the most appeal in this 6f Listed Wentworth Stakes, capable of showing further progression with conditions in his favour.

The Night Of Thunder colt has shown a good level of form in his career so far, winning twice before featuring in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, when unable to land a blow, then finishing a-length-and-three-quarter in fourth in the German equivalent at Cologne. He couldn't match the winner on that occasion, now 111-rated Devil's Point who had previously finished second to Ancient Wisdom in the Futurity Trophy at the track, but he was staying on towards the line before being hampered late on.

It was an impressive performance nonetheless, which proved he deserves his place in Graded company, and he then appeared at Longchamp in the Group Three Prix du Pin he finished half-a-length second to Topgear, who subsequently won the Group Two Challenge Stakes at Newmarket in convincing fashion.

Ten Bob Tony was unable to be as competitive with his reopposing rival on that occasion, only managing fourth, but it was on a sounder surface and, considering many of his relations have been effective on easier ground, these softer conditions should suit. He won his maiden on soft at Salisbury, beating now 104-rated Indelible, who has placed twice in Listed company since as well as winning two races, comfortably by five-lengths.

His dam Hug, out of Tender Is Thenight, a daughter to Mill Reef mare Mill Princess, is a half-sister to Group One winner Tie Black who was effective on heavy, as well as black-type achieving Besotted, Group Two placed on soft plus a winner on heavy, who has produced the likes of Group One performer See You Around, and Group Three winner Fancy Me, both of whom have won in testing conditions.

There is great class in this colt's pedigree and he drops in class here, which should allow him to show his true potential in calmer waters. A flashy chestnut who is sure to catch the eye in the paddock, he has enough speed to effectively drop in trip, with the ground conditions likely to make it more of a stamina test for these sprinters, and he is the joint-highest rated in the field.

The mount of Kieran Shoemark, Ten Bob Tony is overlooked in the market and has the potential to be superior to his rivals and achieve a first black-type success at odds of 8/19.00.

Recommended Bet Back Ten Bob Tony in 13:20 Doncaster SBK 8/1

Eight-year-old Willaston is back on his last winning mark of 126 as he steps back up in trip following a respectable third-placed effort to Pretending at Uttoxeter. The reappearance should allow him to show improvement here, as he's usually the type to run better with the benefit of a recent outing.

Sparingly seen since receiving a wind operation in August of last year, he has shown he still retains some ability when a distance second to Uncle Bert at odds of 25/126.00 at Bangor-on-Dee in March, as well as his effort when last seen, but he is yet to reach the level shown in previous seasons for Mark Walford.

He had previously beaten Bold Endeavour back-to-back in successive victories at Cheltenham and Haydock respectively, at odds of 33/134.00 and 14/115.00, and from the same mark as his second win here, he is overpriced should he be able to finally return to those heights.

The return to this longer distance should suit, and the better ground conditions are in his favour, too, and he may just have taken some time to get going again, having had an interrupted campaign last season. The yard has started the month well, saddling one winner, a second and third from four runners, which is another positive, and at odds of 11/112.00, Willaston makes each-way appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Willaston E/W in 13:30 Aintree SBK 11/1

Course-and-distance winner Good Look Charm makes the most appeal at generous odds for an in-form Anthony Honeyball yard who are currently performing at a 33 percent strike-rate.

The eight-year-old mare won this race twelve months ago from an 8lb lower mark and, although she faces a tougher challenge this time around, there is plenty of evidence to suggest she can be competitive as she attempts to retain her title.

Following her win last year, she finished third to Nurse Susan at Cheltenham when sent off at odds of 18/119.00 before finishing fourth at 28/129.00 in the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton. Both of those runs came from a mark of 117, as well as her fourth in a Grade Three Sandown Handicap to Saint Davy.

At the weights here, from a mark of 115, she appears to hold strong each-way claims given she has been competitive in tough races from a higher mark previously. With proven form in the race and in conditions, she will be suited by this task and goes well fresh.

The yard recorded a 43 percent success-rate during October, with most of their beaten horses finishing among the places, and all of their runners in recent weeks have put in excellent efforts, including Sam Brown who demonstrated his well-being in the Grade Two Charlie Hall Chase last week.

Rex Dingle was in great form at the track last season with a 28 percent win-rate and with 38 percent of his beaten rides finishing among the first three here. He is more than capable of guiding Good Look Charm to a second victory in the race, and she is the one to side with in this competitive contest at odds of 12/113.00.

Recommended Bet Back Good Look Charm E/W in 13:45 Wincanton SBK 12/1

Kevin Ryan-trained filly Lunar Eclipse is another available at enticing odds who could be able to spring a surprise on Saturday.

The daughter of Night Of Thunder finished a promising third on debut for her new yard recently, following a break, and if she is able to improve for the outing, she could have plenty of further progression to come. This is only her fourth career start and she remains unexposed, capable of progressing far beyond her current mark of 83.

When last seen, she stayed on nicely over a mile at Newmarket in soft conditions, beaten only half-a-length by winner Ziggy's Phoenix, with Queen's Reign in second, having been well supported in the market prior to the off, starting as favourite at 2/13.00. She couldn't accelerate as quickly as the others on that occasion, taking more time to get to top speed, indicating a step up in trip is likely to suit.

Although she had run over a mile-and-a-quarter in Listed company previously, when outpaced on a sounder surface behind subsequent Group One winners Friendly Soul and Kalpana, these are calmer waters and the dig in the ground should be more to her liking.

The well-bred filly is a half-sister to Listed winner Zanbaq, and promising Group Three winning juvenile Field Of Gold. There is plenty of class in the pedigree, which makes Lunar Eclipse an exciting prospect should she keep improving with experience.

Her dam, Princess De Lune, is a sister to Puissance De Lune who won a Group Two over 7f, as well as placing a close second in a Group One over 1m2f and winning over 1m5f during his racing career, and has since produced Group Two winning top performer Moonlight Maid as a stallion. Group Two winning Queen Power is another full sibling, whilst Group One winner Zabeel Prince is a half-brother.

The grey filly fetched €350,000 as a yearling and has shown enough promise in her first three starts to suggest she could be ready for a challenge at this level. She is less exposed than many in the field and at enticing odds, she could be worth siding with each-way in a competitive contest.

Danielle is the one to beat on form, whilst there could be more to come from Listed winning Diamond Rain and exciting Estrange, but at short odds, they make less appeal.

The ratings give Lunar Eclipse no chance of making the frame in this contest, but she is capable of more and her price is too big to ignore. Under Tom Eaves, she is one for the shortlist and could provide a shock result at a generous price of 22/123.00.

Recommended Bet Back Lunar Eclipse E/W in 15:10 Doncaster SBK 22/1

Anthony Honeyball and Rex Dingle combine again on the card with Lord Baddesley who makes his first start for his new yard since making the switch from Chris Gordon for whom he had been a great servant. Trainer and jockey won this race last year with Blackjack Magic, and they hold a strong hand once again with this unexposed staying chaser.

The likeable nine-year-old makes plenty of appeal in a race of this nature and he has run well when fresh in the past, including when winning twice, which bodes well for his chances on his reappearance following a break.

He is 4lbs higher than his last winning mark, when in novice company, but he has been running well and threatening from a similar mark and higher in recent starts and can be competitive from a rating of 129. Last year, he stayed on well over a trip just shy of two-and-a-half-miles when third to Black Gerry at Plumpton from 131, before achieving the same position over the same course-and-distance on his reappearance.

His best performance of last season came when upped in trip at Newbury in which he finished a length-and-a-quarter behind Inch House when in receipt of 1lb from the now 136-rated chaser. It was another effort in which he travelled into the race well and shaped as though a step further up in trip would suit, making smooth headway from the rear of the field and closing all the way to the line.

Stepping up to three-miles for the Coral Trophy at Kempton, he was unable to get into a position from which he could mount a threatening challenge, ridden patiently at the rear of the field but kept on at the finish. This is a different contest, but he will likely need to make up ground sooner and be closer to the leaders coming around the home turn if he is to get into a position from which he can win.

This is another step up in trip which is likely to suit, and the best appears yet to come from him over the staying distances. He has the potential to be competitive in these types of races this season, and he could be capable of progressing further beyond his current rating.