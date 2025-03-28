Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's five Flat horses to follow in 2025

Katie Midwinter shares her five Flat horses to follow

Powerful Nation

Three-year-old colt Powerful Nation caught the eye throughout last season with a number of excellent performances. Trained by Andrew Slattery, the good-looking son of Sioux Nation is an imposing type and has shaped with promise, running consistently well against talented rivals.

Nicely bred, Powerful Nation is out of Atlantic Queen, a half-sister to winning gelding Mystery Smiles, who placed third behind Minzaal in the Group Two Gimcrack Stakes and was also third in the Group Three Sirenia Stakes. His maternal grand-dam, Danetime mare Alexander Alliance, was a half-sister to a dual Listed winner in Ruby Rocket, Group Three placed Inzar's Best, and Listed placed Cool Panic, all of whom raced predominantly over sprinting trips.

Powerful Nation is aptly named given he is a powerful type who possesses plenty of speed. A strong colt, he was solely tried over 5f during his debut campaign, a trip which appeared to suit him well but 6f shouldn't be beyond his capabilities either.

On debut at Cork in May, Powerful Nation became fractious beforehand and was quite keen in the early stages. Once he was asked for an effort on the rail, he responded well, quickening away from the rivals around him to gain ground on the leaders, who were towards the middle of the track. He was only narrowly beaten by Rock N Roll Rocket, a subsequent £125,000 purchase, who, although failing to live up to that price tag yet, has had excuses and remains a horse with promise.

Sir Yoshi, who went on to win his maiden at Tipperary before finishing third in Listed company at York, behind runner-up Magnum Force, the Breeders' Cup winner, was close behind in third at Cork, with subsequent winners in Powerful Lady, Shimmy Jimmy and New Theory, who had previously chased home Camille Pissarro, also featuring.

Powerful Nation then went on to break his maiden at the same venue, beating a filly in Fiery Lucy who went on to finish second twice in Group Three company, as well as achieving a fourth-placed finish in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, when three-lengths behind the exceptional Lake Victoria.

Only narrowly beaten when tried in Listed company at Tipperary, beaten on the line by Usdi Atohi, a subsequent second to Ides Of March in the Group Three Round Tower Stakes, Powerful Nation proved his capabilities at a higher level and again went close when behind Lady With The Lamp in a Dundalk Listed contest.

In his latest start, upped into Group Three level on the all-weather, Powerful Nation was up against his elders, beaten only by 66/167.00 chance Ostraka when denied a clear run as the race developed. He stuck to the task well once again, however, capping off a promising debut campaign well, but unfortunate to be lacking a black-type success.

The furthest distance this colt has been beaten in six starts is by half-a-length. Showing remarkable consistency which has allowed him to achieve a rating of 103. A big, imposing colt, Powerful Nation has plenty of potential and could be a force to be reckoned with if he is able to further strengthen and develop with age.

As a juvenile, Powerful Nation was able to display a great amount of ability but also showed his inexperience on occasion. Towards the end of the season he was able to race professionally and hold his own amongst older, more experienced rivals, and he should be capable of further progression with the benefit of valuable experiences last year.

An exciting prospect, Powerful Nation is one to follow with interest this coming season as he made a significant impression during his debut term and should have further improvement to come.

That felt a strong race 👀



Powerful Nation (Sioux Nation) backs up a fine C&D second on debut under @AndrewSlattery7 with victory in the @IrishEBF_ maiden @corkracecourse



Fiery Lucy a huge eyecatcher in second .... pic.twitter.com/ZNoSUQotyw -- Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 21, 2024

Ancient Truth

Home-bred Godolphin colt Ancient Truth emerged as a leading Classic contender at the beginning of last season, recording three impressive victories in as many starts. He was then given a 91-day break before lining up in the Group One Dewhurst Stakes, which had been won by subsequent Classic winners for the past three years, but was the apparent second string for the yard, with William Buick favouring eventual winner Shadow Of Light, who had the benefit of race fitness on his side.

At Newmarket, Ancient Truth tracked eventual second Expanded into the race, racing in a pair on the near side. He was the last to be asked for serious effort from his rider and responded well, putting his head in front before being overtaken by two talented rivals approaching the line.

Whilst he lost his unbeaten record in that competitive heat, and both of his main rivals did enhance their respective reputations due to their finishing efforts as they were able to fight back when headed and finish strongly, Ancient Truth put in an exceptional effort on his return to action.

He was defeated only by his talented stablemate, who had recorded an impressive four-length victory over Whistlejacket in the Middle Park Stakes previously, and an exciting Ballydoyle representative, who is likely to be one of Aidan O'Brien's leading contenders for the first Classic of the season.

Ancient Truth, however, was entitled to improve for the outing, lacking race fitness after a break, and lost little in defeat. It was also the first time he had encountered softer conditions. Whilst the fact he was unable to see out the trip to the line could be a concern stepping up to a mile in the 2000 Guineas, the manner of his previous victories over 7f would suggest he'll have no problem over the extra furlong and he'll hold leading claims should he show up on the Rowley Mile in good order in May.

The son of Dubawi had impressed in all of his success earlier in the campaign, capped off with a Group Two victory in the Superlative Stakes, the form of which has been franked. He was a little keen in the early stages and showed some inexperience when beginning to mount his challenge, but appeared to have plenty left in reserve when crossing the line powerfully.

Runner-up Seagulls Eleven had previously put in two promising efforts at Haydock, finishing second to Yaroogh before beating Green Storm, and went on to place third behind Scorthy Champ at the Curragh. The third-placed Wimbledon Hawkeye subsequently finished a length-and-three-quarter second to The Lion In Winter in the Group Three Acomb Stakes, before winning the Group Two Royal Lodge Stakes then placing third in the Futurity Trophy. Fourth-placed Columnist has previously finished third in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and went on to achieve third in a Deauville Group Three.

Out of a Group Two winner over 7f in Beyond Reason, a daughter of No Explaining, a Grade Three winner over an extended mile, there is plenty of class in Ancient Truth's pedigree. His grand-dam Claustra, a relative of Grade Two winning Bayamo, who also placed in Grade One company, and Group Three winner Wessam Prince, also achieved success over 1m1f and produced a number of winners over a mile and further including Azameera and A Smooth Criminal.

The classy colt is capable of showing further progression as he embarks on his three-year-old campaign and can prove himself as one of the best of the Classic crop this coming season.

Wow! 🚀🤩



Ancient Truth tastes Group 2 success in the @bet365 Superlative Stakes at @NewmarketRace 🔵 @godolphin



A third victory for the unbeaten Dubawi colt 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7hoWLVDE9I -- Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 13, 2024

Bedtime Story

A daughter of Frankel, Aidan O'Brien-trained Bedtime Story emerged as an exceptional juvenile last summer, recording four successes from her first four starts, achieving plenty of black-type in the process.

Out of a dual Nunthorpe Stakes winner Mecca's Angel, a sister to dual Group Three winning Markaz, both out of Listed placed Folga, a daughter of Group Three winning Desert Dawn, the dam of Listed winner Desert Kaya, there is plenty of class in Bedtime Story's pedigree.

Bedtime Story is a sister to Content, a talented filly who shaped with promise as a juvenile, improving throughout the season to win the Group Three Staffordstown Stud Stakes. It did take some time for her to get going as a three-year-old, but she was sent off as the 3/14.00 favourite for the Irish Oaks when unfortunate to be narrowly beaten by You Got To Me, before reversing that form in the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks.

Although a winner of a 7f maiden, who achieved her first black-type success over a mile, Content put in her best efforts over a mile-and-a-half, inheriting plenty of stamina from her sire, Galileo. Bedtime Story is by Frankel, therefore should possess enough stamina to be competitive over a mile up to a mile-and-a-quarter at the least, with plenty of speed in her dam's family, too.

Bedtime Story provided a small surprise when beating her stablemate, subsequent Group Three third Giselle who was sent off at odds of 8/111.73 on debut at Leopardstown. She did her best work in the final furlong over the extended 7f trip, shaping as though a step up in trip would suit when winning comfortably in the hands of Wayne Lordan.

Her second start in the Chesham Stakes was exceptional in which she beat the field by nine-and-a-half-lengths. She sprinted clear of her rivals with ease, achieving such a huge lead that wasn't too dissimilar to a certain advantage gained by a special horse on the Rowley Mile thirteen years prior, albeit in different circumstances!

The manner of her victory at Royal Ascot was extraordinary, and, although the field perhaps lacked depth in behind, the second, Pentle Bay, appeared a nice type by New Bay who was purchased for £400,000 prior to that race. He hasn't been seen since, but third-placed Brian has and franked the form by winning twice, including in the £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes, as well as finishing an unlucky third in the Group Three Sirenia Stakes at Kempton.

In her two following outings, Bedtime Story beat a number of the same rivals twice, including stablemate Exactly. She recorded Group Two and Group Three successes, confirming her place towards the top of the Ballydoyle roster in the juvenile division.

Whilst she may not have enhanced her reputation in those two runs following her Listed success at Royal Ascot, Bedtime Story appeared to be gaining valuable experience through racing. She was sent off at odds of 4/51.80 when upped in Group One company in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh, and was the choice of Ryan Moore over stablemate Lake Victoria, but finished fifth of five in a disappointing effort.

Keen early on, the filly failed to settle from the front, and lacked a finishing kick in the closing stages, fading tamely which was unusual for her. She was found to be lame post-race which would explain the below par effort, and, even though it was a hotly contested race won by a subsequent Breeders' Cup champion, it was a race worth putting a line through from Bedtime Story's perspective.

On her final start of the season in the Group One Prix Marcel Boussac, Bedtime Story was keen at the rear from a wide draw, struggling to settle early on, racing freely. She had plenty of work to do from the rear turning for home, pulled out wide to mount her challenge, but, although she was able to finish strongly, she was never in a position to threaten for the major honours and could only manage fifth in softer conditions than she had encountered before.

There should be plenty more to come from her as she grows and develops with age. She should be able to strengthen further and she remains an exciting filly. It can be easy to forget her achievements during the first half of the season after two beaten efforts later on during her debut campaign, but her performance in the Chesham Stakes was one of the most visually impressive of the year.

Well-bred, out of a top stallion, Bedtime Story is one to follow during the upcoming season. Whilst she could need some time to get back into top gear, as her sister Content did, she has proven she has a huge amount of ability and has the scope for further progression.

Impressive! Bedtime Story wins the Chesham Stakes at Royal @Ascot! pic.twitter.com/xUzC5tpeVl -- At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 22, 2024

Rosallion

Having already proven himself at the top level, it will be no surprise that Richard Hannon-trained colt Rosallion is a horse to follow for the upcoming Flat season.

The talented son of Blue Point shaped with promise as a juvenile, recording Listed success at Ascot before stepping up into Group One company when winning the Prix Marcel Boussac at Longchamp.

On his return to action as a three-year-old, Rosallion placed second to Notable Speech in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, before landing the Irish equivalent at the Curragh, leading home a 1-2 for the yard with Haatem chasing him home. He then reigned in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, reversing form with Notable Speech and beating Henry Longfellow.

Set to run in the Sussex Stakes following that success, Rosallion was forced to miss that Group One assignment due to a respiratory infection and has been absent since. Whilst his campaign ended prematurely, he had achieved plenty in a short amount of time and cemented himself as one of the top milers around.

This season, his return to action will be eagerly anticipated and he will be tough to beat wherever he turns up. He has done little wrong in his career so far, and there could be more to come from him.

It's likely he'll need a sounder surface to be seen to best effect, as his poorest effort to date came in soft conditions in the Group Two Champagne Stakes at Doncaster when beaten three-and-a-half-lengths by Iberian. He's highly effective on quicker ground and the only time he's been beaten on ground with good in the description is in a Classic in which the ground was likely slightly slower than his ideal.

Related to plenty of talented types including the likes of Group One winning Triple Time, Group Two winner Ostilio, and Group Three winner Cape Byron, Rosallion is from a classy family. A likeable type, he has displayed a good attitude, plenty of speed, and great ability.

Rosallion is one of the top British horses currently in training, and is a colt to be excited about for the future.

St James's Palace hero Rosallion will target the Lockinge Stakes at @NewburyRacing!



Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, @rhannonracing said his star "couldn't look any better." pic.twitter.com/GKxijBBoiO -- At The Races (@AtTheRaces) March 20, 2025

Brian

Shaman colt Brian enjoyed a fruitful debut campaign last year, putting in a number of creditable efforts in defeats whilst also recording a couple of successes.

Trained by Sylvester Kirk, Brian is the sixth foal out of Alys Love, and is his sire's and dam's best progeny to date having achieved two wins from eight runs so far, earning an amount in excess of £99,000 in prize money.

On debut Brian shaped with plenty of promise when an unfortunate fourth behind Sergio Parisse, with subsequent Listed winner Lady With The Lamp narrowly ahead in third. He was short of room that day, but stayed on strongly to make up ground late on.

In his following outing at Chelmsford, Brian was narrowly denied by subsequent Gimcrack Stakes winner Cool Hoof Luke, before finishing a creditable third at odds of 28/129.00 in the Chesham Stakes.

Brian went on to shed his maiden tag convincingly at Newbury but was unable to land a blow when well beaten by Al Qudra on his return to Listed level in the Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot. After winning the valuable £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes at Newmarket, however, Brian was able to hold his own when upped into Group Three company at Kempton.

Competing for the Sirenia Stakes title on that occasion, Brian was given plenty to do with a couple of furlongs left to run. From the rear of the field, he quickened effectively when presented with daylight and was finishing best of all in the final furlong, closing on the leading pair all the way to the line. The winner, Symbol Of Strength, had previously finished third to Cool Hoof Luke in Group Two company at York, whilst the runner-up Jouncy had also shaped with promise.

Considering Brian was quite unfortunate not to have achieved success at Group Three level during the season, and was kept busy enough during his debut campaign, running well on most occasions, he is one to keep in the tracker as a three-year-old.

Whilst he may not have the eye-catching profile of some of the rivals he faced as a juvenile, Brian has been able to compete against horses who have significantly franked the form. He's a likeable type with a good attitude, and it would be no surprise to see him defy the odds at some point this term.