Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday includes three double figure odds Ayr picks

Katie Midwinter has five selections on Wednesday

Yard debutante can strike for in-form stable

Oisin Murphy partners solid contender at Chepstow

Thunderstorm Katie remains a horse of interest following her return to action at Hamilton after a 134-day break.

She had previously caught the eye on a couple of occasions for the Jim Goldie yard, including when finishing strongly in fourth at Newcastle before running on after becoming detached on her subsequent outing at Musselburgh.

In her most recent start, the daughter of Muhaarar travelled well for a long way before fading into fourth in a race won by stablemate Ignac Lamar. She didn't completely weaken that day, and she's still capable of putting in a competitive effort from such a low mark with 3lb claimer Amie Waugh in the saddle.

Attempting to shed her maiden tag, Thunderstorm Katie is one to note each-way as she has the ability to pose a threat on a going day.

Recommended Bet Back Thunderstorm Katie E/W in 15:00 Ayr SBK 20/1

Magna Grecia filly Samra Star is on a comeback mission having failed to make an impression in her previous three starts, switching from Richard Hughes to be trained by Linda Perratt and sent off at odds of 25/126.00 and 50/151.00, respectively in two outings for her new connections.

The four-year-old, who was purchased for 5,500gns, had shown a good level of form during her debut campaign last term, most notably when beating subsequent winner Islanova, now rated 85, and now 103-rated Charlotte's Web in a Wolverhampton novice event.

Nine months on from her sole success to date, Samra Star has dropped from an opening mark of 83 to a current rating of 74, and has 5lb claimer Tommie Jakes further easing her burden at the weights.

She hasn't been the most straightforward filly on a racecourse, often racing keenly, but appeared to be learning with experience last year and is making only her ninth career start. There could be more to come from Samra Star, who is given a chance at the weights as she bids to bounce back following a disappointing run of form.

Recommended Bet Back Samra Star E/W in 15:30 Ayr SBK 33/1

Blue Point filly Blue Point Express, who once fetched £68,000 as a breeze-up, recently changed hands, switching yards from Charlie Johnston's to Adrian Wintle.

Her current stable has been in excellent form of late, recording a 38 percent strike-rate at the track so far this year and a 26 percent win-rate during May, with a number of their beaten runners finishing among the places.

An operation to keep on side currently, this bodes well for the chances of their recent recruit, who returns to action following a 274-day layoff. The three-year-old must defy an absence on her return, but, considering the form of the yard and her low rating of 60, she could prove worth considering in this 5f contest.

Last term, Blue Point Express shaped with promise in a Ripon maiden when third to now 85-rated Mission Command, with recent winner Rose Of New Jersey behind in fourth. She was subsequently sent off as the 5/23.50 favourite from a rating of 62 on handicap debut at Brighton, but didn't appear to enjoy herself at the track, struggling to get involved despite staying on late.

From a mark of 60, on debut for her new yard, Blue Point Express makes the most appeal in this handicap under Cam Hardie.

Recommended Bet Back Blue Point Express in 16:25 Chepstow SBK 17/2

Experienced veteran Jewel Maker is now only 1lb above his last winning mark with 7lb claimer Jake Dickson in the saddle.

Making plenty of appeal at the weights, the ten-year-old, who was in great form last summer, proved he still retains plenty of ability during his previous campaign and can be forgiven for two recent outings in which he has been unable to get involved from the rear of the field.

Capable of more, the son of Invincible Spirit, who makes his 90th start in this mile contest, performed well in his previous course-and-distance appearance, beaten only two-and-a-half-lengths by Yaaser here in September, having failed to find luck in-running in a higher class race from a rating of 65.

The Tim Easterby-trained contender could add another success to his ten career victories in this contest, and should be able to pose a threat if things work out favourably for him in the straight.

Recommended Bet Back Jewel Maker E/W in 17:17 Ayr SBK 12/1

Dark Angel gelding Vape is now 2lb below his last winning mark, running from a rating of 59 here, and could be ready to strike having had the benefit of a recent run over course-and-distance.

Returning from a 206-day break when last seen, the grey stuck to the task well but could take a step forward in this race, having improved for a return to action in the past.

In the hands of the in-form champion jockey, Oisin Murphy, Vape holds leading claims for the training partnership of John and Rhys Flint, from an attractive mark with race fitness on his side and plenty of proven course form in his favour.