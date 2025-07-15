Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday includes 22/1 Catterick pick

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Wednesday

Bellarchi represents value at double-figure odds

Likeable filly can outrun her odds in Listed contest

Ruth Carr-trained Invincible Crown has struggled for form in recent starts but has dropped to a mark of 64 as a result, now 7lb below his last winning mark last autumn when trained by Richard Hughes.

The three-year-old was able to show some promise during his first few starts for his current yard, finishing a respectable fifth on his reappearance behind now 83-rated Blinky, before being beaten only two-and-a-half-lengths by Dothan in a higher class contest.

First-time blinkers are tried and could spark some improvement in the son of Inns Of Court, who finished a two-length third to subsequent Group Two winner Cool Hoof Luke on debut last summer. This is the lowest level he has appeared in so far during his career, and he should be able to fare better than shown recently from his current mark.

Recommended Bet Back Invincible Crown E/W in 16:00 Catterick SBK 22/1

Seeking a third win at the track, course-and-distance winner Eye Of The Water makes appeal from a low mark of 45 under 7lb claimer Tyrese Cameron, now 17lb lower than his last winning mark.

Although he is winless in a couple of years, the veteran performer has been able to be competitive on numerous occasions last season and this term, from a higher mark, and can make his presence felt in this field, capable of posing a threat if on a going day.

The nine-year-old finished third at Chepstow earlier this term, outrunning his odds of 14/115.00 that day from a 3lb higher mark, and had some excuses for his latest effort here when ninth of the field, having been hampered and denied a clear run when beginning to mount his challenge in the closing stages.

The experienced gelding trained by Ronald Harris makes his 89th start in this mile contest, and shouldn't be discounted given his track record. He still retains the ability required to put in a competitive effort from his current mark and could spring a small surprise at odds of 11/26.50.

Recommended Bet Back Eye Of The Water in 16:53 Bath SBK 11/2

Four-year-old filly Bellarchi has been highly tried during her career so far, and has often shown ability winning on six occasions, most notably in a competitive Ascot handicap last term. She won on reappearance this term from a rating of 78, and is now 2lb lower following a few below par efforts.

From her current rating of 76, the daughter of Mehmas holds strong claims under Oli Stammers, making appeal at the weights at this level, having held her own in higher company in the past, including when featuring in races won by the likes of now 110-rated Ice Max and now 109-rated James's Delight.

The Grant Tuer-trained filly is a likeable type, who is ground versatile and has proven course form, and she is one to note at odds of 12/113.00.

Recommended Bet Back Bellarchi E/W in 17:00 Catterick SBK 12/1

A filly from the tracker, Jewel Of London caught the eye as a juvenile last term with a string of good performances including when third to now 96-rated Tales Of The Heart and now 101-rated Remaat at Kempton.

Then sent off at odds of 80/181.00 for the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot on her third start, Jewel Of London was able to outrun her odds to finish an excellent fourth to Bedtime Story. The winner was in a league of her own that day, but Jewel Of London was only a length-and-a-quarter behind runner-up Pentle Bay, now rated 92, with Brian, now rated 101, in third.

Formerly trained by Richard Hannon, the filly featured in races won by Celestial Orbit in both of her final two starts for her previous yard, before making the switch to be trained by William Knight.

For her current yard, Jewel Of London was able to shed her maiden tag in a Wolverhampton novice event last September but has been unable to make a significant impression this season. She drops in trip to 5f here with a first-time tongue-tie applied, which could allow her to fare better in this lower class race.

Given the potential she had shown during her debut campaign, it's too early to give up on this daughter of Lope De Vega, and she could be able to return to form in the hands of Brandon Wilkie, who has an all-time strike-rate of 22 percent for the stable.

Recommended Bet Back Jewel Of London in 18:10 Yarmouth SBK 13/2

In four appearances in Stakes company to date, likeable filly And So To Bed has achieved a second and third-placed finish, including when last seen at Group Three level in a Naas contest won by Barnavara.

Last term, the Joseph O'Brien-trained filly finished half-a-length second to subsequent Pretty Polly Stakes winner and Oaks runner-up Whirl at the Curragh, having featured in maidens won by Heavens Gate and the extremely talented Lake Victoria before her sole success to date when victorious at Leopardstown.

In recent outings, the daughter of Kodiac has been upped in trip but returns over a mile here and should be able to hold her own at this level, with the softer conditions likely to be in her favour, allowing her to use her stamina to good effect.

Having shown her capabilities at a higher level in the past, with substance to her form, And So To Bed shouldn't be discounted at odds of 11/112.00 under Declan McDonogh as she's far from a forlorn hope. She can make the frame by proving her credentials once again.