Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday from odds of 13/8 to 11/1

Ten-year-old veteran Lake Chad is now 4lb below his last winning mark when he was partnered by 7lb claiming Niall Moore, who takes 2lb off here, in his previous success. He holds a chance at the weights from a workable mark, dropping back down in trip here which could suit.

His previous two wins have been over a similar trip and, following a sixth-placed effort at 40/141.00 over 2m7f when last seen, the return to the shorter distance should allow him to fare better.

Trained by Philip Fenton, the likeable grey makes his 60th career start in this contest as he seeks a sixth win. He has the ability to pose a threat on a going day and shouldn't be discounted at a price of 11/112.00.

Dropping in class following a respectable fifth-placed effort at Carlisle when last seen, running on from the rear of the field to be beaten only two-and-a-half-lengths at odds of 16/117.00, this could be the time for 11-race maiden Bella Love to strike for Ivan Furtado.

Formerly trained by Craig Lidster, Bella Love was able to achieve form figures of 2322 in maiden and novice events in her first four starts before going handicapping. The daughter of Kodiac has form with some much higher-rated horses including American Style, Mademoiselle, Alpha Magic and Lord Roxby, who are all now rated in the 80s, whilst she is now on a mark of 60 having failed to make a significant impression so far this term.

Although further improvement is required, Bella Love has shown to possess some ability in the past and could be able to finally make her mark from a low rating at this level. She has been competitive from a 7lb higher rating in her only previous appearance at this level when beaten only three-quarters-of-a-length by Facoulty in her final start for her previous stable last autumn, and the return to this class could see her to much better effect in the hands of Joe Fanning, who is currently performing at a 21 percent success-rate in recent weeks.

Course winner Onebrightbluerose often enjoys a good trip around Wexford, running well here on a number of occasions including when winning twice, most recently over hurdles in May. Back over fences this time around, the six-year-old mare, who has run well in two of her three starts over the larger obstacles to date, is only 1lb higher rated as a chaser in comparison with her last winning hurdles mark, now 9lb higher over timber, and she was only narrowly beaten by Prince Of Air from a 2lb lower chase mark at Tramore in the spring.

Efficient at the track, the Patrick Cronin-trained contender can make her presence felt in this field and is usually seen to best effect during the summer months suggesting this is the time to keep her onside. She has the scope for further improvement over fences, too, making only her fourth chase start, and she's on a workable enough mark to make the frame in the hands of Daniel King.

An extremely likeable gelding, The Little Yank has been a legend over the years for John Patrick Ryan and returned to the winners' enclosure for the first time in almost three years when successful over hurdles at Kilbeggan last month.

That was from a mark of 97 with 3lb claiming Liam Quinlan in the saddle, but the experienced veteran appeared to have a bit in hand from his mark and has previously been unfortunate when suffering an unfavourable trip at Tramore on his reappearance in May from a mark of 98 over fences.

The Little Yank returns over fences here but is a versatile type, capable of posing a threat over various trips either over hurdles or the larger obstacles. He's currently rated 7lb lower over fences, therefore can take advantage of his lenient mark and put in another bold effort.

This year so far, The Little Yank has been in good form overall, having lacked consistency last year, and should be considered as he bids for an eighth career win at odds of 10/111.00.

Luckless on handicap debut when last seen, three-year-old gelding Watch And Shoot remains a horse of interest and could prove worth keeping onside for George Scott.

The son of Dark Angel made appeal from an opening mark of 79 when lining up in his first handicap at Windsor recently, but struggled for daylight when attempting to mount his challenge late on in the mile contest, beaten only a length in fifth by eventual winner Bravo Zulu at the line.

It was a promising effort, despite a significant drift in the market, and from an unchanged mark he could be able to strike over the 7f trip here. This is only his fifth career start and he could still be improving, with the scope for further progression beyond his current rating.

There should be more to come from Watch And Shoot, who is one to note under Callum Shepherd in the Leicester finale.