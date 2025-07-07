Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday including 8/1 Pontefract pick

Katie Midwinter has four selections on Tuesday

Royal Dress can claim Listed honours at Pontefract

Richard Hughes-trained contender makes the most appeal in Kempton contest

Group Three winner Royal Dress holds leading claims at this level, capable of bouncing back following a fourth-placed effort on Derby Day at Epsom when last seen. On that occasion, the James Tate-trained mare struggled for a favourable trip in a race completely dominated by Spiritual, and can fare better this time around.

A likeable contender, the daughter of Night Of Thunder has proven her credentials at a higher level in the past and will be suited by the trip as well as conditions here.

The versatile mare finished a creditable third to See The Fire over a longer trip in the Middleton Fillies' Stakes at York on her reappearance in May, making the frame at odds of 16/117.00 when just touched off for second by then 113-rated Beautiful Love. She has given a good account of herself in most of her appearances for her current yard, showing steady progression throughout her racing career which began at the Roger Varian yard, and she is good enough to make her presence felt in this field.

Clifford Lee has a great record when teaming up with a trainer, with a 27 percent all-time strike-rate for the yard, currently performing at a 30 percent win-rate aboard their runners this year. The talented rider could guide Royal Dress to another Stakes level victory at a price of 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet Back Royal Dress in 15:10 Pontefract SBK 7/2

Making his second appearance following wind surgery, George Boughey-trained Spangled Mac is on a workable mark from a rating of 93, and should be suited by this contest over 6f.

A versatile type, the experienced six-year-old can often be seen to best effect over 6f given he possesses plenty of speed but has the stamina credentials for further, also proven over 7f. He's now 3lb lower than his previous success on home soil, but also enjoyed an impressive victory in Bahrain over the winter when obliging at odds of 16/117.00 to beat the likes of subsequent winners Squealer and Get It.

The son of Starspangledbanner couldn't feature in the highly competitive Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot when last seen, sent off at odds of 80/181.00, but he should be able to become more involved in a smaller field from a lower mark here, and warrants consideration.

Spangled Mac can often deliver when needed, and has the experience and credentials to pose a dangerous threat if on a going day. This could be the time to side with as he is entitled to show improvement having undergone an operation prior to his previous start, and he makes the most appeal under Billy Loughnane at a price of 8/19.00.

Recommended Bet Back Spangled Mac in 15:40 Pontefract SBK 8/1

Richard Hughes-trained gelding The Thames Boatman has finished second in each of his previous four runs and should be capable of getting his head in front soon from a workable mark of 75. He's only 1lb higher than his previous Turf appearance when beaten half-a-length by Safari Dream, who landed a hat-trick in the race, finishing ahead of subsequent winner Spanish Star.

The five-year-old son of Havana Grey is in-form, proven over this distance, and should be in the mix following a string of good efforts. The yard is also in form, currently recording a 24 percent strike-rate, and The Thames Boatman could reward the faith and finally get his day in this contest, making appeal at a price of 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back The Thames Boatman in 17:00 Lingfield SBK 11/4

Ten-year-old veteran Wbee makes his 25th career start in this contest in his second run of the year. He finished a brilliant third, beaten only a length, at odds of 12/113.00 at Cartmel when last seen in his first run following a 302-day break, and is entitled to improve for the outing although he has run well when fresh previously.

The Gary Hanmer-trained gelding has spent long periods off track during his career, absent for 656 days from August 2022 to June 2024. He had previously shown a good level of form including when winning a competitive Cartmel handicap from a mark of 131, now 2lb lower.

If Wbee can take a step forward for his return to action, he should hold leading claims in this contest, making appeal at the weights under James Davies, who has a decent record for the yard this year.