Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday includes 9/1 Southwell pick

Katie Midwinter has two selections on Tuesday

In-form performer is on a handy mark

Handicap debutant is one to note

Five-year-old gelding Urban Sprawl has been running consistently well in recent months, including winning at Lingfield in April and a promising fourth to Old Cock in a competitive handicap at York last week.

Only 1lb above his last winning mark, with Callum Shepherd returning in the saddle, this represents a feasible opportunity for the son of Iffraaj to claim a seventh career success. The trip and quicker ground conditions should suit and he makes plenty of appeal at the weights from an attractive mark.

Trained by Charlie Johnston, the experienced chestnut is one to keep on side in current form and, at this level, he could prove tough to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Urban Sprawl in 15:40 Lingfield SBK 5/2

Making his handicap debut equipped with a first-time hood, Laura Morgan-trained Grandad's Cap is one to note stepping up to an extended three-miles for the first time under Rules.

This is his fourth start over hurdles, having failed to make an impression in novice events won by Roadlesstravelled, Potters Charm, and Indeevar Bleu, respectively. He has caught the eye on a couple of occasions, however, as a horse potentially worth keeping on side further down the line, and, from an opening mark of 98, he could be able to strike under Adam Wedge, despite carrying top-weight.

Returning from a 170-day absence, it's possible the five-year-old son of Mahler could come on for the outing, but the yard is currently performing at a 60 percent strike-rate and it could prove worth siding with their unexposed representative in this field.

In a point-to-point at Dromahane, Grandad's Cap was in contention when a faller at the fourth last in a maiden won by Dalston Lad, a subsequent €115,000 purchase who won both of his first two starts for Dan Skelton.

There should be more to come from Grandad's Cap and he's likely to find more luck down the handicap route. He's out of Lucy Lamp Light, a half-sister to useful performer strong staying black-type achiever No Hassle Hoff, which bodes well for his staying capabilities over this trip and he is one to keep a close eye on.