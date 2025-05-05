Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday includes 22/1 Cork pick

Katie Midwinter has three selections at Cork on Tuesday

Two against the field in the feature

Saturn can double up for Jessica Harrington

Donnacha O'Brien-trained Usdi Atohi comes into the race having had the benefit of a recent run in Group Three company at Leopardstown.

Although she could only manage eighth that day, the drop in class and trip should allow her to fare better this time around, and the hood that was applied for the first time is taken off.

The daughter of Ten Sovereigns displayed a good amount of ability as a juvenile, beating now 101-rated subsequent Group Two-placed California Dreamer on debut at Dundalk, before beating 103-rated Powerful Nation to Listed success at Tipperary.

She performed with credit in the Group Three Molecomb Stakes, finishing fifth to Big Mojo, who recently franked the form with another success at that level having finished fourth in a Breeders' Cup Group One, when only half-a-length behind subsequent Group Two winner Celandine, and was then second to Ides Of March in the Round Tower Stakes, beating 100-rated Rudi's Apple.

A speedy type, this drop back in trip should be more suitable and should she take a step forward from her reappearance, Usdi Atohi can pose a threat in this field, overlooked in the market at odds of 22/123.00.

Recommended Bet Back Usdi Atohi E/W in 18:08 Cork SBK 22/1

Another filly to consider in the Listed Polonia Stakes is Jessica Harrington-trained Saratoga Special. The daughter of Mehmas flashed plenty of speed as a juvenile, finishing second twice to Treasure Isle, including in Listed company at the Curragh, before being narrowly denied by the reopposing Town And Country, with Snapdragon in second, in a Navan maiden.

The filly then went on to finish a close fourth in a competitive Dundalk 5f contest won by Powerful Nation, when narrowly behind subsequent three-time Listed winner Lady With A Lamp, who is now rated 102.

There is enough substance to the form to suggest Special Saratoga could outrun her odds of 14/115.00 here, and she has already been seen once this term, when landing her maiden over 5f at this track. She could double up at Cork under Shane Foley but has enough ability to be competitive at the least.

Recommended Bet Back Saratoga Special E/W in 18:08 Cork SBK 14/1

Five-year-old Saturn, up 3lb for a recent mile-and-three-quarters success at Navan, is a well-bred grey by Galileo, out of top class mare Alpha Centauri, a four-time Group One winner. A classy type, he has shown a consistent level of form throughout his career, bar one below par effort at the Curragh, and there could be further improvement to come from him on only his tenth career start.

Seeking a fifth success, Saturn has improved for a step up in trip and has plenty of stamina, but also possesses enough speed to be effective over shorter distances having won over a mile-and-a-quarter and a mile-and-a-half previously.

The Jessica Harrington-trained horse finished a length third to now 112-rated Crystal Black, a subsequent Royal Ascot winner, when in receipt of 11lb in a handicap last May, and, considering he has shown progression since, he should be capable of being competitive from a career-high mark of 94 under Shane Foley.