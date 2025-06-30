Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday includes 16/1 Roscommon pick

Katie Midwinter has three selections on Tuesday

Classy filly can be the Boss in Listed Roscommon contest

Unexposed performer is one to note for Andrew Balding at Chelmsford

Excuses can be made for both of Thatwilldoso's previous two outings as she was unable to get into a position from which she could threaten on her penultimate start and struggled to find daylight when failing to get a clear run in the closing stages when last seen. Dropped 5lb for those two appearances, she's now only 5lb higher than her previous winning mark, when Jack Kearney claimed 5lb in the saddle, with 3lb claimer Jamie Powell aboard here.

Making appeal at the weights, the daughter of Berkshire can be competitive in this extended mile-and-a-quarter contest, and could be capable of showing further progression in only her tenth start. She was able to shed her maiden tag on reappearance at Gowran Park this term, building on a second-placed effort behind now 85-rated Nans View when in receipt of 5lb, and she has shaped with enough promise to suggest she is a filly to keep onside.

Considering her recent efforts can be forgiven, it may prove worth keeping the faith in Thatwilldoso, who should be capable of making the frame.

Recommended Bet Back Thatwilldoso E/W in 19:08 Roscommon SBK 12/1

Jessica Harrington-trained filly Sea The Boss warrants each-way consideration in this mile-and-a-half Listed contest. The daughter of Sea The Moon is equipped with first-time cheekpieces as she makes her third start of the season, needing to bounce back having failed to feature at Stakes level so far this term.

Last season, Sea The Boss was able to claim Group Three honours when beating a high-quality field in the Jannah Rose Stakes. Madam Celeste, a recent Listed winner now rated 100, was a close second, with now 102-rated Je Zous, a subsequent Group Three winner over One Look, in third, the promising yet sadly ill-fated Flight Of Fancy in fourth, and now 109-rated two-time Stakes winner Higher Leaves in fifth.

Considering some of the quality she has shown previously, it may be too early to give up on Sea The Boss, who is yet to show the best of her ability over a mile-and-a-half. There's plenty of stamina in her pedigree indicating this distance should suit, and she has enough class on a going day to pose a threat at this level under Shane Foley.

Recommended Bet Back Sea The Boss E/W in 19:38 Roscommon SBK 16/1

Andrew Balding-trained Anzac Day, who was withdrawn on account of the quicker ground at Newbury recently, returns to action on an all-weather surface in only the fifth run of his career.

The son of Australia is stepping up in trip to two miles for the first time and remains unexposed in handicap company having only been seen once in this sphere when fifth to subsequent Copper Horse Stakes winner French Master at Goodwood. This is a drop in class, too, from a 2lb lower mark on rating of 86, and his finishing effort that day suggested this extra distance should suit.

A half-brother to a Listed winner over the middle distance trip in Merveillo, Anzac Day is related to the likes of dual Group One winner Ectot as well as St James's Palace Stakes winner Most Improved, and there's class as well as stamina credentials in the family.

The four-year-old has the scope for further improvement and there should be more to come from him as he seeks a second career success under Oisin Murphy.