Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday includes 10/1 Thirsk pick

Katie Midwinter has three selections on Tuesday

Course-and-distance winner makes appeal in Killarney handicap

Kitty can be Glorious in Thirsk sprint

Three-year-old filly Amica couldn't make an impression on handicap debut from an opening mark of 72 at Ffos Las when last seen but appears to still be a work in progress, racing greenly, and should be capable of further improvement as she gains experience. From a 3lb lower mark here, stepping back up in trip, the daughter of Dark Angel could fare better in the hands of Jason Watson, who has partnered her in the past.

The Charlie Hills-trained filly is out of Lawman mare Kiltara, who won over a mile-and-a-quarter up to 1m6f, a half-sister to dual Group Three winning Fox Hunt, a strong stayer, as well as Stakes winner Anam Allta and Randwick Group One handicap winner Opinion.

There's plenty of stamina in the pedigree as well as class, with relatives including mile-and-a-half Listed winner Kiltubber, and this trip should see Amica to better effect. Her best performance to date came over a mile at Haydock in which she finished third to now 82-rated Bintjeddah with now 77-rated Blessed Star in second, and both the second and third have run well since.

It's too early to give up on Amica, who is making only her fifth career start, and the €75,000 purchase could pose a threat at a price of 9/110.00.

Recommended Bet Back Amica E/W in 16:42 Nottingham SBK 9/1

Course-and-distance winner Mo Ghille Mar warrants consideration for Jessica Harrington in the race she won twelve months ago from the same mark of 84. She faces many more rivals this time around, having been able to dominate the field of four in last year's contest, but she has proven herself over the trip at the track and is on a workable mark from which she can challenge.

The four-year-old filly by Zoffany finished a respectable sixth when beaten two-lengths by Fleetfoot on her latest start, doing well from odds of 28/129.00 in a 13-runner field, having finished fifth to Cheeky Wink earlier in the campaign when rated 3lb higher. She appears to be most effective over this trip or a similar distance, but has also performed with credit over a mile-and-three-quarters when a three-and-a-half-length third to likeable grey Saturn.

Under Shane Foley, Mo Ghille Mar is one to note and could land the race for the second year running at Killarney.

Recommended Bet Back Mo Ghille Mar E/W in 19:15 Killarney SBK 13/2

Mick and David Easterby-trained Glorious Kitty could prove better than her current rating of 73 having shown promise on a number of occasions in five starts to date.

On debut, the daughter of Cotai Glory finished fourth in Listed company, outrunning her odds of 40/141.00 when beaten only a length-and-three-quarters by now 100-rated Betty Clover, with now 94-rated Miss Lamai in second and now 89-rated Running Queen in third.

That was an excellent start for Glorious Kitty and although she couldn't back it up on her return to the Knavesmire later during the summer, she returned to form this term with a third-placed effort on reappearance at Wolverhampton before a creditable sixth in the three-year-old "Dash" on Derby Day at Epsom.

When last seen, the three-year-old filly was disappointing when finishing down the field at Hamilton, but she is better than shown on that occasion and could be able to bounce back on her return to 5f here. This trip has appeared to suit her the most as she has been able to be most competitive over the minimum trip.

Having shown ability against some talented rivals, Glorious Kitty makes the most appeal at this level, dropping in class under Billy Garritty.