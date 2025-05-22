Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday includes 33/1 outsider at Wolverhampton

Katie Midwinter has three selections on Thursday

Haatem can return to winning ways at Longchamp

Two to note on the card at Wolverhampton

A Group Two winner as a juvenile, who landed two Group Three prizes last term, including in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, likeable Haatem should strip fitter for his reappearance at Sandown, entitled to improve for his first run following a 307-day break.

The Richard Hannon-trained colt was able to place in two Classics last term, achieving a third-placed finish in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, before being narrowly denied by stablemate Rosallion in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh. He was set to line up in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville in August, but was withdrawn prior to the off on vet's advice and subsequently kept off for the rest of the season.

A drifter out to 15/28.50 on his return to action, Haatem gained a prominent position but was unable to maintain the effort in the closing stages, tiring, and should strip fitter this time out. He's the one to beat at Listed level considering the Group One form he brings into the race, and this should serve as the perfect preparation for a tilt at the Queen Anne Stakes next month.

Recommended Bet Back Haatem in 15:38 Longchamp SBK BSP

Six-year-old mare Miss Calculation has been running consistently well in defeat this year, placing twice and performing with some credit, when far from disgraced, in her other outings.

Trained by Stella Barclay, the daughter of Profitable makes her 50th career start in this 7f contest and has amassed plenty of experience at the track to date, which should hold her in good stead.

The course-and-distance winner is running from her last winning mark, when successful at Catterick last May, putting her in with strong claims at the weights although she must get off to a good start, which isn't always the case.

Capable of being competitive on her day, Miss Calculation is one to note in this field, as she has caught the eye on a couple of occasions in 2025 but things haven't yet gone her way. Her fortunes may change here, and she warrants consideration at odds of 33/134.00.

Recommended Bet Back Miss Calculation E/W in 20:00 Wolverhampton SBK 33/1

Alice Haynes-trained Capuchinero hasn't been seen to best effect in recent starts, but has dropped to a rating of 57 as a result and is now 5lb below her last winning mark with Christian Howarth claiming 3lb in the saddle.

The six-year-old mare was narrowly beaten over this course-and-distance in February, denied a neck by Autumn Rose, and, although she was unable to build on that effort on her subsequent outing, she was only beaten three-and-a-half-lengths, and she remains of interest from her current rating considering the form she has shown in the past.

On a going day, Capuchinero is more than capable of winning from her current mark, and considering she has proven form at the track over this trip, she makes appeal at odds of 11/26.50.