Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday includes 13/2 Epsom pick

Four-year-old filly Lunar Eclipse made a promising start when winning on debut at Newmarket, in a novice event which produced five subsequent winners in behind including now 102-rated Fair Point.

The grey was unable to build on that performance when upped into Listed company on her reappearance the following season and switched yards from Kevin Ryan to David Simcock, for whom she was able to return to form on stable debut, finishing half-a-length third to Ziggy's Phoenix on handicap debut from a rating of 81, with now 100-rated Queen's Reign in second, and the likes of 92-rated Twirling, 88-rated Forever Blue and 87-rated Surveyor further behind.

Although she is yet to add to her debut victory, she performed with credit in third when last seen and drops in class here from a 1lb lower mark, capable of making her presence felt in this field from a rating of 81. This is only her seventh career start and she could be able to show further improvement.

Lunar Eclipse has shown enough ability to suggest she can be competitive in a race of this nature, and she makes the most appeal under Tom Eaves.

Recommended Bet Back Lunar Eclipse in 15:55 Hamilton SBK 9/2

John and Rhys Flint-trained Spirit Of The Bay is now 18lb below her last winning mark and is dropping to this class for the first time since 2021.

The experienced seven-year-old mare, who makes her 35th career start in this mile-and-a-quarter handicap, has shown to still possess ability with respectable efforts in both of her two outings so far this term. She could make it third time lucky for the season under Luke Morris, who partnered her to a length-and-a-quarter second over this trip at Redcar when last seen in May.

Now 1lb higher than her latest effort, she remains on a lenient mark in comparison with the ability she has shown previously, and, although she may be past her peak, she was able to pose a threat from an 8lb higher mark at Ffos Las last summer and is well treated at the weights here.

At this level, Spirit Of The Bay should be able to put in a competitive performance and could be ready to strike again as she seeks a sixth career win for a yard who have saddled one winner from one runner so far this month, and enjoyed a 23 percent strike-rate on the Flat in June.

Recommended Bet Back Spirit Of The Bay in 16:50 Chepstow SBK 10/3

Ballydoyle representative Expanded seeks a first success at Stakes level in this Group Three contest, bidding to return to form following two disappointing outings so far this season.

The son of Wootton Bassett was unable to make an impression despite being sent off at odds of 5/16.00 as the sole runner for Aidan O'Brien in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, but the race may have come too soon as it sometimes can for the yard's runners, with other colts from the stable missing out despite appearing likely to pose a threat should they have lined up.

He may not have been the initial first choice for that Classic and it was a run worth forgiving, but he was unable to quicken at all in the Irish equivalent, struggling to pick up from the rear of the field when not appearing to travel comfortably, tenderly handled in the closing stages once the race was lost.

Expanded now has to prove his credentials, but this ease in class should allow him to fare much better and it may prove worth keeping the faith in him considering he was able to finish a close second to subsequent Classic third Shadow Of Light, when ahead of the extremely talented, sadly ill-fated Ancient Truth in the Group One Dewhurst Stakes on only his second start.

This is only his fifth career start, and whilst he may not prove to be a top level colt, he should be able to hold his own at this level and return to some form for an in-form yard under Wayne Lordan.

Recommended Bet Back Expanded in 18:52 Leopardstown SBK 7/2

In the Leopardstown finale, Johnny Murtagh-trained Ob La Di is an intriguing contender from a mark of 80, stepping back up in trip attempting 1m5f for the first time.

The top-weight has previously won over an extended mile-and-a-half, shedding her maiden tag at Bellewstown last summer, which bodes well for her chances returning to this trip, having run with some credit but failing to pose a serious threat over shorter this term.

When last seen, the daughter of Blue Point could only manage fifth, matching the finishing position she achieved when equipped with a first-time tongue-tie at Gowran Park, having previously only been beaten a length-and-three-quarters in a Sligo contest from a 5lb higher mark.

During her debut campaign as a three-year-old last term, the €210,000 yearling purchase finished two-lengths behind subsequent Group One winner Grateful. There should be more to come from her, and this could be a nice opportunity for her to return to some form under Ben Coen.

Recommended Bet Back Ob La Di in 20:30 Leopardstown SBK SP

Play Me has been in the tracker for a while and has begun to show some ability in recent starts, finishing a respectable third at odds of 16/117.00 at Salisbury on his penultimate start before being beaten only a length-and-three-quarters in fourth on his latest effort at Brighton.

From an unchanged mark of 60 under 7lb claimer Donagh Murphy once again, the son of Too Darn Hot can be competitive again over the 7f trip. He appeared to be learning with experience in his first few starts for his current trainer Jim Boyle, having left George Boughey for whom he made three starts in novice events, and excuses could be made for a number of his below par efforts, including in his previous appearance here.

In the race prior to his only other trip to the downs, Play Me was extremely well supported in the market into 5/23.50 favouritism on handicap debut, but missed the break and was on the back foot from there on in. From a 9lb lower mark now, with extra weight taken off, this could be the time for Play Me to strike and break his maiden on his tenth start.