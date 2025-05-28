Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday includes 11/1 handicap debutant at Sandown

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Thursday

Philip McBride-trained Charming Whisper has been in the tracker for a while and, although he is yet to reward the faith, he returns to the scene of his previous victory, over an extra 2f, having dropped to a 1lb lower mark.

Running from a rating of 73 here under Rossa Ryan, the four-year-old appears well-treated at the weights considering he has been competitive from a mark of 80 in the past.

Things haven't gone his way on a number of occasions since last summer, but he has often caught the eye staying on well late on over a mile, suggesting the return to a mile-and-a-quarter should be in his favour.

Charming Whisper should prove better than his current mark reflects should he get off to a good start and avoid any trouble in-running, and the fact he has previous course form is a plus.

Recommended Bet Back Charming Whisper E/W in 15:40 Yarmouth SBK 17/2

Cotai Glory gelding Gloriously Sassy, who fetched 70,000gns as a yearling, is the first foal out of strong staying Rip Van Winkle mare Sassie, a half-sister to Listed-placed miler Percy Street. A relative of Coronation Stakes winner Fallen For You, multiple Group Two winner Glorious Journey, as well as Lockinge Stakes winner Fly To The Stars, he is a distant relative to Nashwan and Nayef, too, coming from a family possessing plenty of class.

Making his handicap debut here, Gloriously Sassy makes his fourth career start. He was gelded prior to his first start before finishing fourth on debut at Southwell, sticking to the task well late on despite being unable to land a blow on the front three. The race was won by 90-rated Spirit Of Summer, with a subsequent winner, the now 83-rated Bowen Island, in a dead-heat second with Nutmeg.

In his subsequent start, Gloriously Sassy finished third to 85-rated four-year-old Monsieur Fudge, who was once third to 104-rated Macduff in maiden company, in a novice event at Catterick, with subsequent dual winner Tawasol, now rated 93, only a length-and-a-quarter ahead.

A step up to a mile seemed likely to suit, and he was able to make the frame on his first start over the distance when last seen, achieving a third-place finish to Arabian Force, a five-length winner since over 250,000gns yearling purchase Gladius, with recent winner Hymnbook, now rated 87, in second.

The Karl Burke-trained gelding has shown enough potential so far to suggest an opening mark of 78 is workable, and, at a price of 11/112.00, he warrants each-way consideration under Clifford Lee.

Recommended Bet Back Gloriously Sassy E/W in 18:05 Sandown SBK 11/1

Despite being an eight-race maiden, Lady Nightingale has caught the eye on a couple of occasions and could be capable of being competitive from a rating of 97 with 5lb claimer Tiernan Power Roche in the saddle.

The Paul Kiely-trained mare returns to action following a 191-day break and, whilst she may improve for the run, she is on a low enough rating to pose a threat should she be fit and ready to go on her reappearance.

The six-year-old has finished second twice in the past in maiden company, when behind now 110-rated Zefania at odds of 33/134.00 at Kilbeggan, before a notable second to also now 110-rated Born Bright, when ahead of subsequent winner Ad Caelum, now rated 115, in a Fairyhouse contest.

Making only her ninth career start, a third in handicap company, Lady Nightingale remains unexposed and should have further improvement to come. At a price of 11/112.00, she makes each-way appeal and can make the frame on a going day.

Recommended Bet Back Lady Nightingale E/W in 18:42 Limerick SBK 11/1

Four-year-old Dubawi colt Ancient Wisdom put in a much improved performance when last seen over this course-and-distance in the Group Three Gordon Richards Stakes, displaying great tenacity to stick to the task well from the front, narrowly denied by Al Aasy at the line when sent off at generous odds of 12/113.00.

That performance came on ground slightly quicker than ideal and, although conditions are far from testing this time around, there has been more rainfall since April, and some rain forecast prior to the off time, too, which will be in his favour.

The Charlie Appleby-trained contender has an exaggerated knee-action which would suggest he thrives in softer ground conditions, a theory he has proven in the past when winning the Futurity Trophy Stakes as a juvenile. The Group One winner was unable to build on that top level win in his first couple of runs as a three-year-old, but did face tough opposition in the form of Economics and City Of Troy, respectively. He recorded another Group Three success last July, before heading to Munich, achieving a third-placed finish in the German Group One before a 153-day break.

This term, Ancient Wisdom made his return at Newbury, in which he was well beaten despite being sent off at odds of 2/13.00. That was a run worth putting a line through, as he is much better than he was able to show on that occasion, and he returned to form in his latest outing.

Currently Godolphin's third likeliest winner according to the market, with Ombudsman heading the field and Military Order, seemingly the choice of William Buick, available at shorter odds, Ancient Wisdom is being overlooked despite being the only Group One winner in the field and second-highest rated on a mark of 114.

That gives him only 2lb to find with highest-rated Almaqam, whom he beat when last seen, and a price of 15/28.50 represents value for such a talented horse in Ancient Wisdom, who will be suited by each drop of rain that falls.

Recommended Bet Back Ancient Wisdom in 19:35 Sandown SBK 15/2

The Listed Heron Stakes is a tricky race to predict, with a number of unexposed, promising colts in the line up, particularly the unbeaten Bay City Roller, who steps up to a mile for the first time on his reappearance following a 257-day break. Although he sets the standard with his form figures, without a blemish on his record so far, he will need to be at his best to make a winning return against some race fit rivals, and if he is to be vulnerable this season, this could be the time.

Matauri Bay brings the best form into the race and makes the most appeal at the prices, overlooked on recent form figures despite shaping as a potential Group One contender as a juvenile.

The Ralph Beckett-trained son of Lope De Vega impressed on debut at Leicester last term when beating Shah, before placing second to subsequent Irish 2000 Guineas winner Field Of Gold in the Group Three Solario Stakes, in a performance that could be upgraded considering he was short of room at a crucial stage in the race.

Matauri Bay stayed on strongly to close the gap on the grey, who had first run on the eventual runner-up, flashing plenty of speed late on before heading to a Saint-Cloud Group One in which he disappointed when last of the field. It was reported that he didn't enjoy the most comfortable of trips over to France, in a run that was worth forgiving, but he didn't fire on his reappearance this term either, and needs to bounce back.

A smaller, more compact type, it's plausible that Matauri Bay may not have progressed as much as some of his rivals from his juvenile campaign into this current season, however, he showed last term that he has plenty of talent and, at Listed level, should pose a threat.

Recommended Bet Back Matauri Bay in 20:05 Sandown SBK 13/2

A former Ballydoyle resident, Sierra Blanca, now trained by Martyn Meade, was unfortunate to be beaten at Haydock when last seen, denied a neck by On The River in first-time blinkers.

The blinkers are replaced with first-time cheekpieces here aboard the five-year-old gelding, who is one to keep onside from only a 1lb higher mark.

Although he is winless since beating Sprewell in a Naas maiden in 2022, in his final run for Aidan O'Brien, the son of No Nay Never has spent long periods of time off the track, but had been able to put in a run of appearances during the second-half of last season, which bodes well for his chances of success this term.

Whilst he must overcome a 223-day break here, he is on a handy mark from which he is ready to strike, as proven in his latest start, and can outrun his odds of 13/27.50 for an in-form yard under the in-form Silvestre De Sousa.

Recommended Bet Back Sierra Blanca in 20:40 Sandown SBK 13/2

