Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday from odds of 13/2 to 12/1

Katie Midwinter has five selections on Thursday

Unexposed Caspian King could be ready to strike

Stamina-laden filly makes appeal at Yarmouth

David Menuisier-trained Caspian King remains unexposed in only his third handicap start from a rating of 73, and is one to note in the hands of Sean Levey, who has an all-time strike-rate of 23 percent for the yard.

Dropped 2lb from his opening mark when a creditable fifth at Chelmsford - in a performance that can be upgraded as the grey was forced extremely wide when mounting his challenge - Caspian King wasn't seen to best effect when failing to justify a price of 7/24.50, a beaten joint-favourite at Sandown on his last appearance. He appears to still be a work in progress and should have further improvement to come.

As a juvenile, the son of Persian King shaped with potential, catching the eye on debut when beaten five-lengths by now 99-rated Dividend, with subsequent Listed winner Windlord, now rated 107, in fourth, and now 95-rated Consolidation in sixth. The form of his first career start has been significantly franked and he was able to form with some credit in two subsequent maiden appearances, too, prior to being gelded.

There should be further improvement to come from Caspian King, who is one to follow as he attempts to shed his maiden tag at the sixth time of asking.

Recommended Bet Back Caspian King E/W in 16:55 Doncaster SBK 9/1

Equipped with first-time blinkers, Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Bishop's Crown makes appeal in this 6f contest on the back of a respectable third at Windsor following a short break.

On an unchanged mark of 78, the five-year-old gelding is 3lb below his last winning rating when successful at Salisbury last September, and, although he hasn't been able to seriously threaten since, he has dropped in the weights as a result and could be ready to strike once again.

The yard is currently in form, performing at a 22 percent strike-rate in recent weeks, and have saddled one winner from two runners at the track this year, whilst Bishop's Crown has proven form over the trip in softer conditions when sporting first-time headgear in the form of cheekpieces to land his maiden as a three-year-old.

New headgear could have the same effect once again and allow the son of Havana Gold to return to the winners' enclosure and record a fourth career win under Richard Kingscote at odds of 9/110.00.

Recommended Bet Back Bishop's Crown E/W in 18:10 Yarmouth SBK 9/1

Twice a previous course winner over 6f earlier in his career, six-year-old gelding Spangled Mac returns to Yarmouth in search of a perfect hat-trick of wins at the venue in his 35th racecourse appearance.

Trained by George Boughey, Spangled Mac recorded an impressive success at odds of 16/117.00 in warmer climes in a Bahrain handicap over the winter, and has put in a couple of respectable efforts since but is yet to strike. He's now 5lb below his mark when lining up at Southwell in the spring, on his return to action in Britain, and drops in class, given a chance at the weights of posing a threat.

His previous domestic success came when flying home late in the day at Newcastle, having given away plenty of lengths to the rest of the field, beating Bergerac from a 5lb higher mark over 5f.

The minimum trip can sometimes prove too short for the likeable gelding who can be effective over a mile, as he needs a stiff test to be seen to best effect, usually running on strongly in the finish. The 6f is arguably his optimum trip, but he's versatile enough to put in a competitive challenge over 7f and is proven over this trip, too.

Under an in-form rider in Billy Loughnane, who has partnered him to victory in the past, Spangled Mac makes the most appeal at odds of 9/110.00.

Recommended Bet Back Spangled Mac E/W in 19:10 Yarmouth SBK 9/1

Nathaniel filly Pique' was likely to improve for a step up to the staying distances on pedigree, being out of 1m6f performer Pongee, who has also produced numerous black-type performers such as mile-and-three-quarter winner Pinzolo.

In her first attempt at a trip further than a mile-and-a-half, the James Fanshawe-trained filly impressed to beat Plus Point from a mark of 80 under 5lb claimer Jack Doughty, coping well with the heavy conditions and appearing to enjoy herself the further she went.

Dropped in trip in two subsequent starts, the four-year-old was unable to make as much of an impact over shorter, but dropped 2lb as a result and was able to fare better on her return to this distance at Haydock when last seen, beaten only a length-and-a-half in third to Beauld As Brass.

From a rating of 83 here, Pique', who has the scope for further improvement on only her third start over the staying trips, has the ability to be competitive and can make her presence felt at odds of 13/27.50.

Recommended Bet Back Pique' E/W in 20:10 Yarmouth SBK 13/2

Likeable gelding Andaleep represents each-way value in the finale at Yarmouth, capable of putting in a competitive effort from a mark of 91.

The experienced nine-year-old is proven over the distance and has been able to pose a threat in softer conditions previously, including when a creditable fifth at odds of 66/167.00 in last season's Cambridgeshire at Newmarket. He's 1lb lower than that here, and has made the frame in both of his two most recent runs, including when beaten only a length-and-three-quarters by Silent Age at Sandown on his penultimate start.

Making appeal at the weights, the Daniel and Claire Kubler-trained son of Siyouni shouldn't be discounted and warrants consideration at a price of 12/113.00.