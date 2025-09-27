Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Sunday including 33/1 Irish Cesarewitch fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections at the Curragh and Newcastle

Unexposed gelding can strike for Paddy Twomey

Course-and-distance winner makes appeal in competitive sprint

A price of 9/110.00 could represent value for Camelot filly Amelia Earhart, who represents last year's winning trainer Aidan O'Brien in this Group Three contest.

The Coolmore homebred is out of dual Group Three winner Venus De Milo, who once finished half-a-length second in the Irish Oaks and was tried over a mile-and-three-quarters during her career.

She is a sister to Chester Cup winner Cleveland, and is by a stamina-laden stallion, suggesting a step up in trip should suit in time, however, she was only narrowly denied in a competitive Doncaster maiden at the St Leger Festival over 7f. In her latest start, she proved she isn't shy on speed and she has a classy enough profile to make her mark in Stakes company.

This requires further improvement, but it could prove worth keeping the faith in Amelia Earhart, who can outrun her odds in this race.

Recommended Bet Back Amelia Earhart E/W in 14:37 Curragh SBK 9/1

Paddy Twomey-trained King Cuan remains unexposed in Stakes company and could spring a small surprise in his first appearance at Group Three level.

The four-year-old gelding makes only his ninth career start having spent a long period of time off track following a fruitful debut campaign which saw him win three from four. He could only manage fifth when sent off as the 3/14.00 favorite on his reappearance in a Listed Cork sprint, but was entitled to improve for his first run following a 539-day absence and was able to return to winning ways in his subsequent start at Fairyhouse.

Over this course-and-distance here in June, King Cuan was only beaten a length-and-a-quarter in a Listed contest in a performance that could be upgraded considering the way the race panned out.

The son of Tasleet ran a solo race for much of the trip, but was able to make the frame and emerge with plenty of credit. He didn't get off to the best of starts at Tipperary when last seen, but finished strongly to place in third once again at Listed level.

King Cuan remains open to further improvement and can make his presence felt in this field, making appeal at a price of 7/18.00 under Billy Lee.

Recommended Bet Back King Cuan in 15:12 Curragh SBK 7/1

Jessica Harrington-trained gelding Echo Of Faith impressed to win his maiden at Roscommon when last seen, sticking to the task well over the extended 7f trip and appearing to have plenty left at the line.

He beat three Book 1 yearlings that day, having previously featured in maidens won by subsequent Norfolk Stakes winner Charles Darwin, now rated 110, and useful prospect Gavoo.

A number of winners have emerged from those two juvenile contests, including Summer Is Tomorrow who was behind Echo Of Faith at this venue in June and is now rated 98 following two successes.

The Lucky Vega gelding makes his handicap debut on his fourth career start, and has the potential to put in a bold bid from an opening mark of 83. He is open to further progression and should pose a threat under Shane Foley.

Recommended Bet Back Echo Of Faith in 15:47 Curragh SBK 4/1

Things haven't quite worked out for Sea Of Sands over obstacles since his maiden hurdle success at Listowel last year, but he brings a classy Flat profile into this race, having previously claimed Group Three success in Germany, and outrun his odds of 33/134.00 with a favourable trip.

Last autumn, the Willie Mullins-trained gelding was sent off as 5/16.00 joint-favourite for the Newmarket equivalent to this contest, but was much too keen to make any impression under William Buick.

That was a run worth forgiving and, although he has been unable to strike since, he did finish a creditable third in the Royal Bond. A mark of 96 could be workable for a horse who has previously proven his credentials at Stakes level on the Flat.

By Sea The Stars, Sea Of Sands isn't shy on stamina and can make the frame under 7lb claimer Nicola Burns.

Recommended Bet Back Sea Of Sands E/W in 16:22 Curragh SBK 33/1

Course-and-distance winner Golden Mind holds solid claims from a rating of 100 with 5lb claimer Warren Fentiman in the plate as he returns to familiar surroundings.

A winner here on his penultimate start, the four-year-old gelding is only 2lb higher this time around and can fare better than when last seen at Chester. Effective on this surface with proven form at the track, the Richard Fahey-trained contender can put in a bold bid at odds of 11/112.00 as he seeks a fourth career success.

By Galileo Gold, Golden Mind has put in a number of promising efforts this term, often outrunning his odds including when narrowly denied at a price of 25/126.00 at the Derby meeting and when fourth to Two Tribes in the International Handicap at odds of 28/129.00. A likeable type who beat Heathcliff to victory at Kempton in February, defying odds of 22/123.00 that day, Golden Mind can put in a competitive effort.