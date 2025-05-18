Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday including 5/1 Windsor pick

Katie Midwinter has selections from across the cards on Monday evening

Maharajas Express can bounce back from a luckless run

Swiss is the Ace in the pack in Wolverhampton finale

Rajasinghe gelding Mahajaras Express has been in great form since switching yards from the Patrick Morris set-up to Ian Williams, recording form figures of 24411224 before a disappointing effort at Lingfield on his latest start.

The five-year-old had been given a total rise of 10lb since finishing a half-a-length second to Gustav Graves on yard debut at Wolverhampton, but has been dropped 1lb for his ninth-placed finish when last seen.

On that occasion, the flashy chestnut was backed into 9/25.50 co-favourite and travelled into the race well before becoming short of room and hampered when beginning to mount his challenge. He was forced to switch wide, and was subsequently carried further wide by a rival in the closing stages, fading from then on in having lost momentum.

With excuses to made for that below par effort, Maharajas Express could prove worth keeping the faith in considering he remains a horse on an upward trajectory who is capable of winning from a rating of 67, as proven in the past.

An eye-catcher when fourth at Chelmsford on his penultimate start, Maharajas Express has been a reliable performer this year and could add another success to his record in this 5f sprint under Tom Marquand.

Recommended Bet Back Maharajas Express in 17:20 Windsor SBK 5/1

Rose Of New Jersey has been in the tracker for a while and, although she remains a maiden following ten starts, she has shown ability and should be capable of posing a threat from a rating of 54 should she stay the mile.

Bidding to shed her maiden tag, the three-year-old Advertise filly hasn't had much luck recently, badly hampered at Newcastle on her penultimate start, before failing to break well at Haydock when last seen, struggling for room when attempting to gain momentum from the rear of the field late on.

Whilst her pedigree suggests speed should be her strength, her sire has produced capable performers over further than a mile and, on form, Rose Of New Jersey has shown enough staying ability over 7f to suggest an extra furlong could be within reach.

There should be further improvement to come from her, although some luck in-running is needed on the basis of her runs this season, and from a low mark she could be ready to strike for Gemma Tutty.

The step back up in distance could allow her to show further progression in the hands of Connor Beasley, and it could be too early to desert a filly who has been competitive from a 5lb higher rating in the past.

Recommended Bet Back Rose Of New Jersey E/W in 17:30 Carlisle SBK 12/1

Three-year-old gelding Rock N Roll Rocket hasn't been at his best recently, failing to make an impression when equipped with a first-time hood at Nottingham on his latest start, having previously run his race prior to the off when beaten by 30-lengths at Catterick on his return to action last month.

Often keen during, and before, his races, the son of Far Above has shown inconsistency during his career to date, but has proven he possesses plenty of talent when able to settle and perform professionally, recording two victories which includes a debut success over Powerful Nation.

Whilst he hasn't enjoyed the most straightforward career so far, Rock N Roll Rocket remains a horse with potential should he cope with the preliminaries and relax early on in this contest, he has the ability to win from a low rating of 70.

Now 2lb below his last winning mark, the return to the all-weather should suit considering he has enjoyed a couple of good runs at Southwell and Kempton, respectively, over the winter months.

Recommended Bet Back Rock N Roll Rocket in 20:30 Wolverhampton SBK 6/1

Experienced seven-year-old Swiss Ace has dropped to a low rating of 67, 10lb lower than his last winning mark, and, following a promising third at Southwell last month, could return to the winners' enclosure for an in-form Ruth Carr yard.

The son of Kingman is seeking a fifth career success on his 46th start, and, although it's been a while since his previous success, he has put in creditable performances since his return to action in November, including when second to William Dewhirst from a rating of 75 in his first run of 2025.

At the weights, Swiss Ace is one to note under Harry Davies and makes the most appeal in this handicap.