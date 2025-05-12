Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday includes 20/1 Catterick pick

Katie Midwinter has three selections on Monday

Max Of Stars can return to form at Catterick

Consistent Shoot To Kill makes appeal at Roscommon

Making her first appearance following wind surgery, likeable mare Max Of Stars could fare better on her return to the Flat, following a few disappointing efforts over hurdles.

Often a keen racer, which can affect her finishing effort late on in a race, the daughter of Cloth Of Stars will need to settle in the early stages if she is to have a say in this race, but she has enough ability to be competitive on a going day from a rating of 53.

Previously, she has been able to pose a threat of the Flat from a 2lb higher mark, when beaten half-a-length at Southwell last spring, therefore, at a price of 20/121.00, it could be worth siding with the Ollie Pears-trained mare, who is better than her recent form figures suggest.

Recommended Bet Back Max Of Stars E/W in 16:17 Catterick SBK 20/1

Stephen Thorne-trained Shoot To Kill makes his Turf return having been running consistently well on the whole throughout the autumn months into the winter at Dundalk, culminating in a close second to Comfort Line on his latest start in March.

The eight-year-old is usually worth considering over 7f up to a mile, and, although he is 6lb higher than his last winning mark, he has been competitive from a rating of 78 in recent runs, 2lb lower than his current rating of 80, and has 5lb claimer Jack Kearney back in the saddle.

The son of Dandy Man has won in good ground conditions previously when trained in England, including when defying odds of 40/141.00 over a mile at Brighton a couple of years ago, and whilst he can be highly effective on the all-weather, he is also competent on the Turf and should be able to pose a threat.

Recommended Bet Back Shoot To Kill in 17:25 Roscommon SBK 13/2

Eight-year-old Any Road was unable to become involved in Listed company at the Punchestown Festival when last seen in a first-time tongue-tie, but had previously shown some form when finishing fifth to McLaurey at odds of 40/141.00 at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Now 4lb lower than in that Leopardstown effort, the Edward O'Grady-trained contender competes in calmer waters here and can fare better than in his most recent efforts. He has shown some decent form behind the likes of now 142-rated chaser Answer To Kayf, 150-rated chaser Captain Cody, and 143-rated chaser Backtonormal, as well as capable hurdlers American Money and Lucky Zebo, and he also beat Gordon Elliot-trained What's Up Darling convincingly at Fairyhouse in the autumn.

At odds of 15/28.50, Any Road can make the frame under Darragh O'Keeffe with four places available.