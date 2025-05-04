Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday includes 14/1 Curragh pick

Katie Midwinter has five selections on Bank Holiday Monday

Joseph O'Brien-trained filly is one to note

Ziggy's Ariel can double up

Three-year-old filly Bella Love, who fetched 30,000gns as a yearling, should be capable of making the frame in this 5f handicap considering she has previously been competitive from a 1lb higher mark when trained by Craig Lidster.

Now residing with Ivan Furtado, the daughter of Kodiac is entitled to improve for her first outing for her new yard on seasonal reappearance last month, when beaten three-lengths at Catterick, and returns to familiar surroundings at a course she has performed well at previously, when a half-a-length second in maiden company to now 79-rated Lord Roxby.

Still seeking her maiden success, Bella Love, who is out of Group Three winning Dark Angel mare Nations Alexander, was able to run consistently well in her first few career starts and finished her debut campaign on a positive note at Newcastle. She has shown to possess some talent and could have further progression to come.

This could be a feasible opportunity for her to enter the winners' enclosure, but she should at least be able to pose a threat and makes appeal at odds of 12/113.00.

Recommended Bet Back Bella Love E/W in 14:55 Beverley SBK 12/1

In the Group Three Athasi Stakes at the Curragh, Joseph O'Brien-trained And So To Bed could prove worth keeping on side as she amassed plenty of valuable experience as a juvenile, including when a close second at this level at odds of 16/117.00 and when beating now 101-rated Rebel Diamond by a length-and-a-quarter to land her maiden at Leopardstown.

The daughter of Kodiac, who is out of Tillerman mare Pepys Tillergirl and is a half-sister to Group Three-placed Kidmenever, appeared to improve for a step up to a mile on her final start last season, having been running behind the likes of Heavens Gate, Lake Victoria, and the reopposing Chantez over shorter trips in her previous starts.

Whilst she has plenty to find with the latter on form, with a 5lb difference between the pair on official ratings, And So To Bed is equipped with a first-time tongue-tie and didn't get the run of the race in the Listed Ingabelle Stakes, unable to find a clear run at a crucial stage of the race.

The filly showed enough promise as a juvenile to suggest she is worth keeping in the tracker this season, and she can put her experience to good use against some less exposed rivals here. She should have learnt plenty last term which should hold her in good stead on her return to action, and, at odds of 11/112.00, And So To Bed, who has the benefit of a couple of previous runs in Stakes company, can put in a bold bid as she seeks a second career success.

Recommended Bet Back And So To Bed E/W in 15:35 at the Curragh SBK 11/1

Mehmas filly The Feminine Urge has been in the tracker for a while and, after winning on handicap debut last August, has been able to make the frame in both of her previous two starts at odds of 18/119.00 and 16/117.00, respectively.

The likeable grey has already proved worth keeping onside with a few good performances during her career to date, and she remains on a workable mark from an unchanged rating of 65, 3lb below her previous winning mark.

Making plenty of appeal at the weights, this George Scott-trained filly will be suited by the trip and quicker conditions on track as she returns to Windsor, having featured in a maiden here last summer.

Under Callum Shepherd, for an in-form yard, The Feminine Urge can return to winning ways.

Recommended Bet Back The Feminine Urge in 15:40 Windsor SBK 9/2

Having been well-backed when claiming a third career victory at odds of 4/15.00 at Ripon on her latest start, Ziggy's Ariel could be capable of doubling up from a 3lb higher mark.

She was brave at the finish to deny Chuti Manika last month, returning to the winners' enclosure having been an eye-catching fourth on her previous start at Wolverhampton, and appeared to have a bit in hand, winning comfortably enough despite the narrow margin of victory.

The daughter of Inns Of Court made all that day, a tactic which had proved successful in the past, and if she is able to start quickly once again in this step up in class, she could be hard to pass.

A tough filly with a tenacious attitude, Ziggy's Ariel is a likeable horse who could be capable of showing further improvement on only her tenth start, and may prove worth sticking with.

Trained by Alice Haynes, Ziggy's Ariel is in-form and remains on a workable mark, therefore warrants consideration at a price of 6/17.00.

Recommended Bet Back Ziggy's Ariel in 16:15 Windsor SBK 6/1

I Bid You Ajou is on a workable mark from 64 with 10lb claimer Joseph Harnett further easing his weight-carrying burden in the saddle.

The son of Shalaa, who is out of a Siyouni half-sister to Listed-placed King David in Ajou, was formerly trained by Michael O'Callaghan for whom he was able to finish third to now 71-rated all-weather performer Fivecromwellplace when on a rating of 70, giving 12lb away to the winner, in a Dundalk handicap last spring, before chasing home subsequent winner Victor's Choice, who carried a low weight from a rating of 58 that day and is now 11lb higher, from a mark of 68 at Gowran Park.

Whilst he was unable to shed his maiden tag for his previous yard, he did shape as though he is capable of winning a race from a lower mark in time, and has finished second twice for Mark Fahey, including when beaten only by Goldmoyne, who is now 8lb higher, in a 28-runner race at the Curragh, and when beaten a length-and-three-quarters by Alex Belardo at Down Royal.

Although I Bid You Ajou wasn't seen to best effect in first-time cheekpieces on his penultimate start, he did put in a creditable effort when fourth to now 76-rated Neo Smart, who was once a neck second to Porta Fortuna on debut, when last seen, and is entitled to improve for that return to action following a 177-day break.

The four-year-old is a 14-race maiden, but he has finished among the first three on five occasions, and among the first six in a further five races, too, when far from disgraces in big fields, therefore should be capable of posing a threat from a lower mark here, with further weight taken off. It could prove worth keeping the faith in this gelding, who could finally be ready to strike at odds of 14/115.00.