Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday includes 12/1 Killarney fancy

Katie Midwinter has four selections on Monday

Joseph O'Brien-trained filly can shed her maiden tag

Drop in class makes Amazonian Dream an attractive contender

Joseph O'Brien-trained Beautiful Affair remains a maiden after six starts, but has shaped with promise on a number of occasions, including when catching the eye on her latest appearance at Tipperary.

On that occasion, the three-year-old filly stayed on strongly in the finish to be beaten only a length-and-a-half by Amber Blossom, with subsequent winner Just Before in third, making up ground late on to make the frame in fourth. She has been given a rise of 1lb as a result, but is still 6lb below her opening mark of 77, from which she struggled to make an impression on her handicap debut on her return following a break.

Earlier this year, the daughter of Wootton Bassett was able to enter calculations twice at Dundalk, finishing second to now 82-rated Powerful Lady, before achieving a third-placed finish behind now 94-rated Spicy Margarita and now 92-rated Wannabe Royal.

There is substance to her form and Beautiful Affair remains unexposed, capable of showing further progression in the hands of Dylan Browne McMonagle as she seeks a first career success.

Recommended Bet Back Beautiful Affair E/W in 18:15 Killarney SBK 11/2

From an unchanged mark of 82, Ado McGuinness-trained Exquisite Acclaim is a horse to keep onside following two improved efforts recently. He hadn't been at his best during the spring, but his rating had slipped to an attractive mark as a result and he's now 7lb below his last winning mark on the all-weather.

Last summer, the six-year-old won from a mark of 84 on Turf, beating the classy I Am Superman under 3lb claiming Adam Caffrey, and returned to form with a second-placed effort at the Curragh on his penultimate start last month. He was able to outrun odds of 22/123.00 to finish a two-and-three-quarter-length runner-up that day behind Quadruple, before finishing a three-length third at Fairyhouse when last seen.

Exquisite Acclaim could prove worth sticking with in this contest, and holds strong claims under Ronan Whelan.

Recommended Bet Back Exquisite Acclaim E/W in 18:45 Killarney SBK 12/1

Course-and-distance winner Amazonian Dream drops in class to this level for the first time in over a year, having won at a higher level since from a 7lb higher mark. In this company, the experienced six-year-old should be capable of putting in a competitive effort, and could prove tough to beat in familiar surroundings.

Trained by the in-form Rod Millman, the son of Bungle Inthejungle wasn't seen to best effect in his previous outing here, when attempting to win the race he had won twelve months prior, but he had performed with some credit in both of his two previous outings.

Last year, Amazonian Dream achieved four victories, making the frame on a number of occasions, too, including against tough opposition such as the now 104-rated Get It. At odds of 9/43.25, he makes the most appeal in this field.

Recommended Bet Back Amazonian Dream in 20:00 Windsor SBK 9/4

Handicap debutant Watch And Shoot is an interesting runner in this field, who could be well treated from an opening mark of 79.

The George Scott-trained gelding has shaped with promise in three starts to date over 7f, including when staying on well to shed his maiden tag at Catterick on his penultimate start, and this step up to a mile should suit.

On debut, the son of Dark Angel was beaten only three-quarters-of-a-length, catching the eye at odds of 16/117.00 in third at Newcastle in a race that didn't pan out completely in his favour and from which he was entitled to take a step forward.

In his latest run, he finished a respectable fifth of 16 runners in a novice event won by Remmooz, a 250,000gns colt who has since finished fourth in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot before winning on handicap debut from a rating of 98.

Out of Capulet Monteque, a Camacho half-sister to the talented Flanders, Watch And Shoot is a brother to Group Two winning Juliet Capulet. He fetched £170,000 as a yearling and there should be further improvement to come from him as he makes his handicap debut, having shown enough in his appearances so far to suggest he possesses ability.