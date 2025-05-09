Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets includes 11/1 Chester Cup pick

Katie Midwinter has selections on the Chester Cup card and at Ripon

Defending champion makes the most appeal in the feature

Rebel Empire can defy top-weight at Ripon

Clive Cox-trained Cracking Gold makes each-way appeal at odds of 20/121.00 in the opening race on the Chester Cup Day card.

The four-year-old made a successful start to his racing career with a brace of victories on the all-weather before being narrowly beaten by now 90-rated Havanagreattime, when giving 5lb to the winner, at Kempton.

Upped in class on his following start, Cracking Gold finished fourth to the now 101-rated Hand Of God in the Esher Cup, with Blue Lemons, 97-rated on the Flat, in second, subsequent Group Two-placed Royal Supremacy, now rated 108, in third, and Listed winner Cuban Tiger further behind in fifth.

Whilst Cracking Gold wasn't able to match the level shown on that occasion in his following couple of runs during his debut year, he has been gelded since and returned to finish second behind Symbol Of Light when sporting first-time cheekpieces at Southwell in February.

Following his return to action, the son of Havana Gold has run well on a couple of occasions before failing to make an impression on his return up in class on All-Weather Finals day at Newcastle, but he has the ability to bounce back and can be competitive from a rating of 93 under David Probert.

Recommended Bet Back Cracking Gold E/W in 13:30 Chester SBK 20/1

Cairo appears overpriced at odds of 50/151.00 in this Group Two contest although he has 8lb to find on ratings with favourite The Foxes, he has only 3lb to find with Deepone, who's a much shorter price in comparison, and 4lb to find with both Space Legend and Bolster.

A former resident with Aidan O'Brien at Ballydoyle, the son of Quality Road achieved Group Three success at Leopardstown when trained in Ireland, as well as finishing a two-length second to stablemate Paddington in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. He appeared twice in Group One company following that Classic appearance, but was unable to feature behind Golden Sixty at Sha Tin or in the Dubai Turf won by Facteur Cheval.

Having switched yards to Alice Haynes since, Cairo has lacked consistency but has been running against tough opposition of late in Meydan, finishing second to the talented, sadly ill-fated dual Group One winner Measured Time, when no match for the winner that day, before achieving another placed effort when behind First Conquest in a Group Three.

Although improvement is required in this field, he has amassed plenty of valuable experience throughout his career which should hold him in good stead here, and, at huge odds, Cairo can fare better than his price suggests as he is no forlorn hope in the hands of Kieran O'Neill.

Recommended Bet Back Cairo E/W in 14:35 Chester SBK 50/1

Reigning champion Zoffee races from a 1lb higher mark than when winning the race twelve months ago, but has the services of capable 3lb claimer Joe Leavy in the saddle, making him an attractive proposition at the weights with proven form in the contest.

In 2023, Zoffee was beaten a neck by Metier from a 2lb higher mark in the race, and has the benefit of a low draw from stall 4 once again, which should give him a great chance of being competitive as he bids to retain his title.

The likeable nine-year-old is a strong stayer who represents a Hugo Palmer team that saddled two winners at the meeting yesterday, and, at odds of 11/112.00, it will be no surprise to see Zoffee make the frame. He could prove worth sticking with on his return to action following a 222-day break, having shaped well when fresh in the past.

Recommended Bet Back Zoffee E/W in 15:05 Chester SBK 11/1

Another Hugo Palmer-trained representative who makes appeal on the card is course-and-distance winner Grey Cuban, who also has 3lb claimer Joe Leavy in the saddle.

The four-year-old son of Havana Grey impressed twice at the track last July, from ratings of 85 and 88, respectively, beating More Thunder, who has significantly franked the form, by four-and-a-half-lengths in his second success here.

Whilst he is on a 9lb higher mark here, he was able to defy a career-high rating of 95 to claim success at Doncaster in September, and is only 2lb higher this time around having had the benefit of a recent run, too. He should come on for his reappearance at Kempton and at odds of 17/29.50, he can pose a threat from a workable mark.

There could be further improvement to come from the gelding, who seeks his fifth career success in this contest.

Recommended Bet Back Grey Cuban E/W in 15:40 Chester SBK 17/2

Rebel Empire, who has been in the tracker for a while, rewarded the faith on numerous occasions over the winter months, recording three successes which culminated in a 20/121.00 victory at Chelmsford in February.

Given a 3lb rise for that win, the Richard Hannon-trained gelding was unable to make an impression on his subsequent start but was only narrowly beaten in his penultimate outing at Newcastle, before struggling to land a blow when dropped to 5f at Ascot. The step back up to 6f should see him to better effect here, and he remains on an unchanged mark of 82 without his usual rider, 3lb claimer Joe Leavy, in the saddle.

A progressive type, Rebel Empire could prove worth sticking with as he has the potential to improve beyond his current rating. Having been learning with experience earlier in his career, he has been in great form since recording his first win in December and remains on an upward trajectory.

The likeable four-year-old can defy top-weight under P J McDonald, having tasted victory in deeper waters than these, and a price of 17/29.50 appears generous.