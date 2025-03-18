Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday includes 15/2 Haydock tip

Katie Midwinter has four selections across the cards on Wednesday

Conditions will suit likeable veteran at Haydock

Clive Cox-trained gelding is one to beat at Southwell

Top weight Amateur is back on his last winning mark when successful at Ffos Las under 7lb claimer Ed Vaughan in May, and has 7lb claiming Elizabeth Gale aboard here, easing his burden.

The veteran performer makes little appeal on form figures, however, it's worth noting he has been running in tough, big field contests, often in softer conditions than ideal, and he has proven to be most effective during the spring in recent seasons, too.

Four of his five wins over fences have been on ground with good in the description, and a sounder surface appears to suit him much better than when competing in testing conditions.

The better ground at Haydock will sit him much better than when seen in softer ground recently, and he did shape with promise when a six-and-a-half-length fifth to Sam Brown at Newbury when last seen, suggesting he still retains ability and could be ready to strike once again.

In the past, the twelve-year-old has been able to put a bad run behind him to surprise with a win and he can do so again in calmer waters here. Whilst Ffos Las is usually the venue to catch him on a going day, there is enough in his favour here to suggest he can put in a competitive effort for the training partnership of John and Rhys Flint, who saddle their first runner at the track since joining forces.

At a price of 15/28.50, Amateur represents value considering he's running from a handy mark with conditions in his favour. This is also his second run following wind surgery, which should allow him to show further improvement.

Recommended Bet Back Amateur in 16:25 Haydock SBK 15/2

Henry Oliver-trained Kourosh put in a fantastic effort when narrowly beaten at odds of 16/117.00 on his latest start at Warwick.

The five-year-old was slightly unfortunate not to claim a second hurdling success on that occasion under Lilly Pinchin, and, from a 2lb higher mark, he is one to keep onside as he has the scope for further progression.

Earlier in his career, the son of Counterattack shaped with plenty of potential for Dan Skelton, winning his maiden hurdle by twenty-one-lengths before falling late on when upped in class at Cheltenham. Whilst he was unable to build on those first two efforts over obstacles, he returned to some form for his new yard in recent starts and appears to be on an upward trajectory.

Still unexposed in handicap company, the best should be yet to come from Kourosh and he is on a workable mark from 107 based on his most recent effort. He can go one better this time around at a price of 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet Back Kourosh in 17:00 Haydock SBK 7/2

Purchased for £55,000 by his trainer Gary Hanmer following a third-placed effort behind now 137-rated chaser What's Up Darling in a Tipperary bumper, when ahead of now 138-rated The Other Mozzie, Minella Rescue made a promising start for his current yard, winning his first two races.

On hurdling debut, the son of Beat Hollow finished fourth to Champagne Twist, before improving to achieve third at odds of 40/141.00 to Peaky Boy. He beat now 124-rated Huelgoat to land his maiden hurdle at Stratford on good ground last May, and improved on his reappearance at Bangor-on-Dee to be narrowly denied by now 127-rated Thank You Ma'am at Doncaster.

His latest effort was over an extended three-miles in which he proved his stamina, sticking to the task well. Over the same trip here, Minella Rescue has the class to return to winning ways under 3lb claimer Jack Hogan from a mark of 121, and prove better than his current rating reflects.

Considering some of the form he has shown in the past, the gelding should be good enough to win at this level and is the one to beat. There should be more to come from the lightly raced seven-year-old.

Recommended Bet Back Minella Rescue in 17:35 Haydock SBK 11/10

Making his first appearance following wind surgery, four-year-old gelding Cracking Gold appears the one to beat in this mile contest under in-form jockey Rossa Ryan. Trained by Clive Cox, the son of Havana Gold has finished among the places in both of his last two starts, and remains on a mark of 88 with cheekpieces retained. On his debut at Kempton, Cracking Gold beat odds-on favourite Native Approach, a Charlie Appleby-trained son of Too Darn Hot who recorded Listed success at Meydan over the winter. He then recorded a comfortable victory at Lingfield before being narrowly denied by Havanagreattime at Kempton. Upped in class on his following start, Cracking Gold finished fourth in the Esher Cup at Sandown, beaten two-and-a-half-lengths by subsequent Golden Gates Stakes winner at Royal Ascot, Hand Of God, with now 94-rated Listed winner Cuban Tiger further behind in fifth. That represents a good formline and if this gelding can return to that level of form, he should prove tough to beat at this level. The recent wind op could allow Cracking Gold, who fetched €95,000 as a yearling, to return to form, and he should improve on his previous start at the track when returning from a 188-day absence, when he placed second to Symbol Of Light, who has since been raised 9lb.