Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday includes 15/2 Kempton tip

Katie Midwinter has two selections on Wednesday

Pep Talking can resume progress at Hereford

Course specialist returns to Kempton

First-time cheekpieces could spark some improvement in the likeable Pep Talking, who may have needed the run when last seen at Huntingdon. He travelled well into the race on that occasion when upped in trip, but could only finish a distant third behind Groom De Cotte, the extra distance after a short break perhaps taking its toll.

Prior to that effort, the Billy Aprahamian-trained gelding had recorded two successes following a sixth-placed effort on reappearance, before being pulled up when losing a shoe at Warwick in December. His two wins were at Uttoxeter and Sedgefield, respectively, in races from which both runners-up, Kelce and Beat The Edge, have won since, with the former now rated 16lb higher on a mark of 115.

From a rating of 93, Pep Talking can resume his progress under regular rider Gavin Sheehan, in new headgear. The seven-year-old makes only his tenth start over fences, and there could be more to come from him. He has shown great potential so far, and he's capable of improving further beyond his current mark, particularly considering the form of his victories this season has been franked.

Recommended Bet Back Pep Talking in 16:42 Hereford SBK 15/4

Four-year-old colt Local Hero was unbeaten in three starts at the track before failing to get the run of the race when last seen here on his penultimate start. He finished fourth that day when struggling for a clear run from the rear of the field, staying on well once the race was lost. That was a run worth forgiving, and things didn't quite go his way at Wolverhampton on his latest start either.

Whilst the Richard Hannon-trained contender will need to prove himself in this company, he remains a horse with potential. On debut at this course, the son of Phoenix Of Spain made a successful start in novice company, before failing to make an impression when upped into Listed company on soft ground in the Flying Scotsman Stakes.

Following a break, he returned as a three-year-old when an eight-length second to Grey Cuban, having been fractious beforehand and restless in the stalls, after which he was given a 53-day break. Having suffered an interrupted campaign for much of last year, he returned in good order in November, placing third when a length behind Bobby Bennu at Lingfield, before winning well here in December, appearing to have plenty in hand from a mark of 88, returning to familiar surroundings.

Only 3lb higher than his last winning mark here, Local Hero is one to keep on side at a venue where he has enjoyed all of his successes to date. Sean Levey, who is currently in a rich vein of form, returns in the saddle for an equally in-form yard, and a price of 15/28.50 makes appeal for Local Hero.