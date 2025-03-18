Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday includes 28/1 pick

Katie Midwinter has four selections on Tuesday

Evan Williams-trained pair make appeal at Exeter

Sea Invasion warrants consideration from current mark

In this 2m3f contest for the veteran chasers, top weight Annsam makes appeal for the Evan Williams yard, 2lb lower than when beating The Wolf on his latest win a couple of seasons ago.

Whilst the ten-year-old hasn't been effective in recent starts, he performed with some credit when far from disgraced behind In d'Or at Ascot on his penultimate start, before being found to have an irregular heartbeat when pulled up on his latest outing.

Given he is over any issues, the son of Black Sam Bellamy is of interest over this shorter distance, over which he has been successful over the reopposing Le Ligerien in the past. Although plenty of water has gone under the bridge since, the return to this trip could suit Annsam at this stage in his career, and he isn't one to discount under Adam Wedge.

At a price of 5/16.00, Annsam warrants consideration.

Recommended Bet Back Annsam in 15:17 Exeter SBK 5/1

Twelve-year-old veteran Dans Le Vent proved he can still be competitive at a reasonable level when third at odds of 16/117.00 at Chepstow in December, and, despite putting in two below par efforts since, he can return to some form in this drop in class.

Winless since his success in the Betfair Stayers' Hurdle handicap at Haydock in 2021, from a 13lb higher mark, Dans Le Vent has spent plenty of time away from the track since, including when off for a period of 573 days before returning this season.

He has shown to possess plenty of ability in the past and was far from disgraced when sixth to Steel Ally at odds of 40/141.00 on his return to Haydock in November.

Whilst things haven't been completely straightforward for him in recent seasons, he is on a workable mark with 3lb claimer Isabel Williams aboard, and this could be a nice opportunity for him to record a sixth career success.

Recommended Bet Back Dans Le Vent in 15:52 Exeter SBK 4/1

Making his fifth start over fences, this could be the time to catch Sea Invasion who, although failing to instantly take to chasing this season, has shown some potential over the larger obstacles and could enjoy this shorter trip in sounder conditions.

Capable 7l claimer Chad Bament, who has been in excellent form of late winning seven of his last eleven rides, is in the saddle, easing Sea Invasion's burden from top-weight, and, from a mark of 111, he should be competitive at this level.

The yard has been in great form, too, currently performing at a 28 percent strike-rate this month, and the better ground at this time of year is likely to suit the gelding who was once a two-length second to Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Slade Steel in a Dawstown point-to-point.

Considering the son of Sea Moon was able to show potential over hurdles when behind the likes of Jeriko Du Reponet and Doyen Quest, respectively, and remains open to further improvement over fences, Sea Invasion isn't one to give up on just yet as a chaser, and could be able to finally have his day in this 2m3f contest.

Recommended Bet Back Sea Invasion in 17:02 Exeter SBK 9/2

Experienced ten-year-old Young Fire has dropped to a rating of 64 which is 8lb below his last winning mark, and he could be able to make the frame at a price with 5lb claimer Cian Horgan in the saddle.

The veteran has put in a few decent efforts over the winter, including when beaten only three-and-a-half-lengths by Up The Jazz over an extra furlong here.

Whilst he hasn't been competitive for the major honours since his previous success in September, he shouldn't be completely discounted for David O'Meara as he has the ability to pose a threat on his day.

He has proven over the past year that he does retain some ability, and this is a drop in class for the course-and-distance winner, who was able to make the frame on numerous occasions at this level last spring into summer.

At a price of 28/129.00, Young Fire is no forlorn hope and warrants each-way consideration.