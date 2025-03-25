Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday includes 17/2 Hexham tip

Katie Midwinter has two selections on Tuesday

Handicap debutant has noteworthy form

Experienced performer is ready to strike again

Handicap debutant Always A Reason has noteworthy point-to-point form that could suggest he's worth keeping a close eye on in this contest from a mark of 93.

On his point debut as a four-year-old, Always A Reason was pulled up in a race won by subsequent £130,000 purchase Queensbury Boy, who went on to win a Chepstow bumper on Rules debut before finishing a length-and-three-quarter second to Wingmen, recently second in a Grade One hurdle, at the Punchestown Festival.

Quebecois, bought for £320,000, was second in that point-to-point, and also won his first bumper appearance, as well as his maiden hurdle before finishing fourth in Grade Two company at Cheltenham, now rated 131, whilst third-placed Magical King has also displayed ability.

Exciting prospect Teeshan was a convincing winner of Always A Reason's next point outing, in which he was again pulled-up, perhaps taking some time to adjust to life in competitive racing. He showed significant improvement following a 106-day break to finish third to Forty Coats at Ballinaboola, in his first start as a five-year-old.

Forty Coats, now trained by Henry de Bromhead, has won a bumper since as well as finishing second on three occasions in maiden hurdles, including when three-lengths behind the aforementioned Wingmen, and also finished a creditable fourth at odds of 150/1151.00 behind The New Lion at the Cheltenham Festival.

Always A Reason then finished a ten-length third to subsequent €230,000 purchase Final Demand, a talented novice for Willie Mullins who finished third in the Turners Novices' Hurdle, and River Run Free, a dual winner since switching to handicapping from a low mark for David Pipe, was in second in that point.

Now trained by Rebecca Menzies, Always A Reason won a point of his own before switching hands for €30,000. Based on the substance of his point form, there should be plenty more to come from this gelding and an opening mark of 93 could prove lenient.

He has shown little in maiden and novice contests so far, but has been tried over varying trips and has been held up on all three outings for his current connections. It's likely he'll find more success down the handicap route, making him an enticing proposition in this field.

Likely to be overlooked considering his recent form, and with plenty in his favour here, Always A Reason warrants serious consideration and a price of 17/29.50 makes appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Always A Reason in 14:20 Hexham SBK 17/2

Making his first start for Seb Spencer having left the Rebecca Menzies yard, Odd Socks Havana can build on a couple of promising efforts to make the frame in this mile contest.

On his penultimate start over course-and-distance, the seven-year-old was beaten a neck by Pallas Lord when sent off at odds of 11/26.50. He made good headway from the rear of the field to challenge the eventual winner, and may have won had he been closer to his rival as the race developed.

From an unchanged mark on his subsequent start, with 3lb claimer Kaiya Fraser in the saddle once again, the son of Havana Gold finished a two-and-a-half-length sixth to Just Typical, but was again sticking to the task well in the closing stages in a race that didn't pan out right for him.

On the basis of both of those recent efforts, particularly when only narrowly beaten, Odd Socks Havana is a horse to keep on side from a rating of 62, 1lb below his last winning mark, as he appears primed to strike again and record an eighth career success.