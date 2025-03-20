Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 20/1 Cork runner

Katie Midwinter has four selections across the cards on Thursday

Handicap debutante is a tracker horse to follow at Cork

Sedgefield fancy is well handicapped with conditions to suit

We are now NRNB on the 2025 Grand National

Gino Bella makes her handicap debut for Barry Fitzgerald under Keith Donoghue in this extended two mile contest at Cork.

A first foal out of Listed winning mare Dans La Foulee, a half-sister to Grade Two winning hurdler Kibboutz, as well as former Willie Mullins-trained Fan De Blues, who was a Grade Three winner on good ground, the return sounder surface should suit this well-related five-year-old.

On debut in a Ballinrobe bumper, Gino Bella responded well when asked for an effort but was taken extremely wide in the closing stages, particularly around the home bend, which cost her plenty of ground.

It may have been in search of better ground and some daylight, on what was only her first experience on a racecourse, and it was a promising enough outing to suggest the filly could be worth following in future.

The winner that day, 133-rated Walk In The Park gelding Butch Cassidy who was last seen in Grade One company, subsequently beat now 130-rated Sermandzarak in a maiden hurdle which featured the likes of 134-rated Eastern Legend and 120-rated Zillow, whilst the runner-up, Swinging Safari, was purchased for €165,000 following the run.

On hurdling debut at Clonmel, Gino Bella travelled well for a long way before being unable to stick with the eventual first and second, Stuntman Steve and Romany Brown, but did stay on well into a distant third, displaying a good attitude.

Stuntman Steve looks a promising type for Gavin Cromwell and was in contention from a mark of 111 before falling late on on handicap debut on his previous start, whilst Romany Brown has put in two third-placed efforts since and should be capable of more in future.

That was another run in which Gino Bella caught the eye, and, although she was unable to be competitive at Fairyhouse when far from disgraced, unseating late on behind the likes of Sixandahalf and Qualimita, she was one to take out of her latest outing at Naas.

Sent off at odds of 150/1151.00 under Brian Hayes, the young mare was staying on nicely in the soft to heavy conditions before the final flight, and, despite being unable to feature for the minor honours, she shaped with promise in tough company.

The winner, Ballybow, subsequently landed a Grade Three, having previously finished second to recent Grade Two Mares' Novices' Hurdle winner at the Cheltenham Festival, Air Of Entitlement, in which He's Gorgeous also featured, whilst second-placed Kalix Delabarriere has achieved a rating of 123 following a maiden success. Dream To Share was in the field, too, and, here in calmer waters down the handicap route, Gino Bella can be more competitive.

There should be plenty more to come from this lightly raced mare, who makes appeal from an opening mark of 95 which could prove lenient.

Recommended Bet Back Gino Bella E/W in 14:27 Cork SBK 9/1

Course-and-distance winner Union Park reverts back over hurdles following a couple of decent efforts at a higher level over fences.

When last seen over timber, the nine-year-old finished a twelve-and-a-half-length seventh to Londonofficecallin from an unchanged mark of 109, and, although unable to feature on that occasion, could be worth sticking with in sounder conditions here.

Whilst the Philip Rothwell-trained gelding has been unable to exploit a much lower hurdles rating in handicaps previously, he does have the ability to win from a mark of 109, 8lb higher than when previously winning over flights. He has performed well on occasions in handicaps over fences since, including when fourth in a Listed Limerick contest from a rating of 123.

This different challenge could allow Union Park to find more luck in calmer waters, having been unable to make inroads over fences in recent efforts, despite running with some credit. He isn't one to ignore considering the ability he does possess on a going day, and the return to familiar surroundings could spark some improvement in this Walk In The Park gelding.

Recommended Bet Back Union Park E/W in 15:37 Cork SBK 20/1

A mark of 120 is workable for Gordon Elliott-trained Machismo, who has 7lb claimer Finn Brickley in the saddle once again in this extended three mile contest handicap hurdle.

The point winner finished a three-length second to Rushmount when last seen over two-and-three-quarter-miles at Thurles in good ground, running well in defeat behind the winner who is now rated 136 and had previously finished a neck second to Lecky Watson in a maiden hurdle.

From an unchanged mark, Machismo can be competitive once again as he seeks a second hurdling victory following a 25-length rout at Tramore. The son of Ocovango had previously finished fourth to Forty Coats in a bumper, as well as second to Great Universe over flights at Sligo, in which the reopposing Workinonadream was further behind.

Whilst it's plausible Machismo could enjoy slower conditions than those he's likely to encounter here, his half-brother Keeper Hill won a Grade Two on a quicker surface whilst another of their half-brothers, Dargiannini, has recorded five of his six career success to date on ground with good in the description.

The six-year-old, who remains capable of showing further improvement during his novice campaign, appeared to cope with conditions on good ground when last seen when bumping into a talented type in Rushmount. Cheekpieces are retained here and the step back up in trip should suit.

Recommended Bet Back Machismo in 16:12 Cork SBK 7/2

Robbie Llewellyn-trained No But I Will has returned to form of late, finishing fourth in a first-time visor on his penultimate start at Taunton, before being narrowly beaten when dropping back to the minimum trip when last seen. From the same mark of 105 here, in conditions that should suit, No But I Will holds leading claims as he bids to return to the winners' enclosure and record a third career success under Rules, a first for his current yard. In his first three runs since switching stables from Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero's, the eight-year-old put in a few below par efforts, beaten a distance at Cheltenham in October, before being pulled up twice subsequently. In the past, he has been most effective on a sounder surface, although did impress when beating Snipe by a length at Wetherby last season over fences. After a couple of runs over hurdles over the winter, the return to chasing has appeared to reignite a spark in the gelding, who could be capable of showing further progression over the larger obstacles. Considering No But I Will had made such a promising start over fences before failing to build momentum last season, he is one to consider seriously from a 10lb lower mark on the back of a couple of creditable efforts. Should he return to the force of old, the gelding is on a handy mark and, with conditions in his favour, No But I Will makes the most appeal in this field under Liam Harrison at a price of 4/15.00.