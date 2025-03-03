Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday includes 50/1 Leopardstown tip

The drying ground at Leopardstown is the main factor in keeping the faith with Cozone, who wouldn't make much appeal if focusing on recent form figures alone.

Now on a recovery mission being on a poor run of results, it's worth noting that all of his previous seven runs have come on softer conditions, on varying ground descriptions from yielding to heavy.

Earlier in the season, the Matthew Smith-trained gelding was most effective on ground described as good, winning a claimer at Clonmel in October, before going on to finish third at Cork and a seven-length second to Vischio at Punchestown.

Cozone was rated 2lb inferior to the winner that day, but had 7lb claimer James Smith aboard easing his burden, and, although he couldn't compete for the major honours, he finished strongly and shaped with plenty of promise behind a mare who has since improved 18lb on official ratings following a Listed handicap success at the Dublin Racing Festival

With a predominantly Flat pedigree, it's no surprise Cozone possesses plenty of speed, as displayed when second to Vischio, and on better ground he can put that turn of foot to good use.

With five places available here, the eight-year-old could make the frame should he bounce back to form, with conditions in his favour. He shouldn't be discounted returning on a quicker surface, and a price of 50/151.00 makes each-way appeal for the mount of Ben Harvey.

Recommended Bet Back Cozone E/W in 14:45 Leopardstown SBK 50/1

Eight-year-old mare Killybeggs Jet Lady bids to shed her maiden tag on her sixth hurdling start in her second appearance in handicap company here.

Purchased for £30,000 after comfortably winning a point at Borris House, when prevailing by eighteen-lengths on that occasion, the daughter of Jet Away hadn't shown much in maiden and novice company until her penultimate start at Kelso.

That day, Killybeggs Jet Lady finished third behind now 116-rated Magical Hill and 103-rated Tigga Time, staying on well and shaping with potential, and, on the basis of that form, a rating of 88 could be a workable mark from which she can be competitive.

The Lucinda Russell yard are in great form currently, particularly following an across the cards four-timer on Saturday, which included a treble at Kelso, and have so far recorded a 31 percent strike-rate at the track this season.

Jockey Alan Doyle, who claims 3lb in the saddle aboard Killybeggs Jet Lady, also boasts a 30 percent success-rate here, and there appears to be enough in this mare's favour here, with the drier ground conditions likely to suit, too.

At odds of 6/17.00, Killybeggs Jet Lady makes the most appeal on the card.