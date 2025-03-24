Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday includes 25/1 Wolverhampton tip

Katie Midwinter has four selections across the cards on Monday

Handicap debutante makes appeal in Lingfield opener

Experienced performer can be competitive at Wolverhampton

Bated Breath filly So Sassy, who fetched 98,000gns as a Tatts October Book 1 yearling, makes her handicap debut for James Fanshawe in this 6f contest. She could find more luck in this sphere on only her fourth start, and has shaped with enough promise to suggest she's a filly worth keeping onside.

On debut at Newbury, So Sassy finished a four-length fifth to Sky Majesty, a Group Three and Group Two winner subsequently, who is now rated 110, with Hold A Dream, a winner since now rated 85, in second, consistent Glamour Show in third, and a winning daughter of Frankel, Maissara, in fourth.

Although she required reminders earlier than most on that occasion, she ran on well once the penny had dropped, showing pace and potential and was entitled to improve for that debut outing.

At Yarmouth on her following start, So Sassy, facing a couple of reopposing rivals, again stayed on well in the finish without being in a position to threaten. On her latest start at Kempton, she was again one to take out of the race when only beaten two-lengths, and an opening mark of 72 appears workable considering the promise she has shown to date.

Her trainer has a good recent record with three-year-olds in handicaps, particularly on the all-weather, which is a positive, and they acquire the services of Oisin Murphy, who has been in excellent form in recent days and has an all-time strike-rate of 21 percent when riding for the yard.

The champion jockey also achieved four winners, two seconds, and two third-placed finishes from ten runners for them last year.

Recommended Bet Back So Sassy in 13:47 Lingfield SBK 9/4

Four-year-old filly Lincoln Legacy makes her second start for the Ivan Furtado yard, having left Charlie Johnston's, on her second run following wind surgery, too, which should allow her to find some improvement on her recent efforts.

Her previous two performances have left plenty to be desired, but she had won from a 1lb higher mark in November, and had shown a decent level of form when beating Expensive Queen as a juvenile during her debut campaign.

Although inconsistent, the daughter of Footstepsinthesand has shown to possess ability in the past and she has dropped to a mark of 69 from which she can be competitive. The change of scenery, as well as her recent procedure, could allow her to reignite a spark and she makes some each-way appeal at odds of 25/126.00.

Recommended Bet Back Lincoln Legacy E/W in 14:47 Lingfield SBK 25/1

A son of Gun Runner, the well-bred Ray Gun, who fetched €135,000 in the breeze-up Arqana sales having been sold for $75,000 as a yearling, showed some potential in three modest starts in maiden and novice company, before winning on handicap debut after being gelded.

His maiden success came from an opening mark of 61 and the Jamie Osborne-trained youngster has put in two creditable efforts in defeat behind Gemmari twice since.

At Kempton last month, Ray Gun was well supported into 18/54.60 when appearing to have plenty in hand at the line, beating Hi Ya Mal by a length. The step up to a mile-and-a-half seemed more suitable, too, with Ray Gun putting in his best performance to date on that occasion, and he's proven it was no fluke with two consistent efforts since.

Despite being beaten in both of his two recent runs, Ray Gun has been upped another 3lb but remains open to further progression and being competitive from a mark of 70 should be within his capabilities.

A horse on an upward trajectory, Ray Gun has only come into his own over the past month and there should be further improvement to come from the US-bred gelding.

Recommended Bet Back Ray Gun in 18:30 Wolverhampton SBK 10/3

In this 6f 0-85 handicap, experienced Blind Beggar is one to note for Mick Appleby under Ali Rawlinson. The seven-year-old has been running consistently well without success since the autumn and is only 2lb above his last winning mark.

Since his previous success at Bath last spring, Blind Beggar has been running well from a higher mark in higher class company, including when beaten only three-and-half-lengths by Amazonian Dream at odds of 33/134.00 at Kempton, and when beaten a nose by Coachello at 14/115.00 from the same rating as his current mark. At Chelmsford in January, he put in a creditable effort in third behind the progressive Rebel Empire, beaten only a length from a mark of 86.

In both of his previous two efforts, the gelding has run over 5f, a trip over which he can be effective but can find too sharp on occasions on this surface. The 6f is more adequate at this stage in his career on the all-weather, and he could prove tough to beat if able to gain a favourable trip in this sprint.

At a price of 11/112.00, Blind Beggar warrants consideration.