Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday include 50/1 Punchestown tip

Katie tips seven on Wednesday up to 50/1 51.00

Brian is overpriced on juvenile form

James Du Berlais can finally strike

Read Rachael Blackmore on her Punchestown Festival day 2 rides

In the opening race on the second day of the Punchestown Festival, Stay Gold is one of two runners to note who could outrun their odds at a generous price.

The six-year-old gelding remains a maiden after six starts over hurdles, but was able to put in a competitive effort on handicap debut in a qualifier over course-and-distance. There could be more to come from him.

Running from a mark of 110 here with 5lb claimer Liam McKenna in the plate, the son of Malinas can outrun his odds of 11/112.00 to make the frame, if on a going day. Once again, he wears the cheekpieces which were first tried on his latest start when he stayed on into fourth in a Punchestown maiden.

Recommended Bet Back Stay Gold E/W in 14:30 Punchestown SBK 11/1

Kimy is another contender who warrants each-way consideration, representing Tom Mullins under 4lb claiming Conor Clarke.

The five-year-old mare is more exposed than Stay Gold, but did finish fifth in a Listed handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival behind Vischio in February, outrunning odds of 28/129.00 under 3lb claimer Jake Coen from a mark of 109.

Only 1lb higher here, Kimy can rediscover form and put in an improved effort on her two latest disappointing outings. When last seen, she was sent to the front and couldn't sustain her challenge at all despite being sent off at odds of 6/17.00, eventually tailing off.

She is better than she showed on that occasion and, with six places available, it could be worth keeping the faith in her.

Recommended Bet Back Kimy E/W in 14:30 Punchestown SBK 50/1

Brian is overpriced in the Group Three Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes at Ascot considering the consistent level of form he has shown as a juvenile, including at Graded level.

The son of Shaman, who has recently switched yards from Sylvester Kirk to Stan Moore's, finished fourth to Sergio Parisse on debut at Windsor when narrowly behind third-placed Lady With The Lamp, a subsequent Listed winner. Brian suffered trouble in-running that day, but was able to outrun odds of 66/167.00 to be beaten only two-lengths in a performance that could be upgraded.

The likeable colt then went on to be narrowly beaten by subsequent Gimcrack Stakes winner Cool Hoof Luke, who beat leading 2,000 Guineas contender Shadow Of Light to land Group Two honours at York, and Brian then placed third behind Bedtime Story in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

A dual winner since, including in a valuable Auction Stakes race at Newmarket, Brian finished a close third at Group Three level on his penultimate start at Kempton. He was unfortunate to suffer defeat that day when given plenty to do in the straight, finishing best of all in the closing stages.

Brian has previously proven his credentials at Group level, but is yet to land a top level success. He's capable of winning a race of this nature and 20/121.00 represents value for a horse who has shown snippets of excellent form during his debut campaign.

Recommended Bet Back Brian E/W in 14:50 Ascot SBK 20/1

Five-year-old gelding Happy Me makes each-way appeal under Johnny Burke in this extended 2m3f handicap, despite being a maiden following seven attempts over timber.

The son of Leading Light made little impression in maidens last spring, but improved plenty for a break when returning to achieve third at Tipperary in November, before finishing fourth at Limerick then second to now 126-rated Scalpnagoon in a Thurles maiden.

On his latest start, Happy Me was no match for Kish Bank at Wexford, but was again able to fill a place, suggesting a maiden success isn't too far away.

Completely unexposed in handicap company, these are much deeper waters than Happy Me has faced previously. There should, however, be plenty more to come from him and he lines up as a lightly raced gelding on an upward trajectory.

He has been improving with experience and could be ready to be competitive in a challenge of this nature.

Recommended Bet Back Happy Me E/W in 15:05 Punchestown SBK 33/1

Richard Hannon-trained Rebel Empire has been in great form over the winter months, finally showing his true ability which has resulted in a total rise of 17lb. Now on a mark of 82, the gelded son of Goken can show even further progression under regular partner Joe Leavy, who claims 3lb in the saddle, and improve beyond his current rating.

The four-year-old has recorded three successes in recent months, the latest victory coming from a 3lb lower rating when defying odds of 20/121.00 at Chelmsford in a higher class race than this contest.

On his latest effort, Rebel Empire returned to form following a disappointing Kempton effort, when overtaken late on and beaten three-quarters-of-a-length at Newcastle. He returns to the Turf here for the first time since appearing at Ripon last June, and can be competitive at odds of 12/113.00.

Recommended Bet Back Rebel Empire E/W in 15:23 Ascot SBK 12/1

Equipped with first-time cheekpieces, three-year-old gelding Play Me can improve on his latest efforts from a low mark of 67, and prove better than his current rating reflects for Jim Boyle.

A previous resident at the George Boughey yard, the son of Too Darn Hot shaped with some promise when third to subsequent Listed winner Tuscan Hills on debut at Thirsk, but was unable to build on that effort in two novice events that followed.

On debut for his current yard, he was well-supported into 5/23.50 favouritism but completely missed the break and was on the back foot throughout, unable to get into a position to challenge at Nottingham under James Doyle. Finley Marsh, who retains the ride, partnered him at Epsom on his latest start in which he was able gain a more favourable position, but he didn't appear to see out the trip over an extended mile, having drifted significantly in the market beforehand to 66/167.00, and the drop back to 7f here should be more suitable.

It's too early to give up on Play Me, who makes only his sixth career start. A 75,000gns purchase as a yearling, the half-brother to Point Lynas can show further improvement if the penny has dropped, and shape better than a price of 16/117.00 suggests.

Recommended Bet Back Play Me E/W in 17:50 Brighton SBK 16/1

Willie Mullins-trained James Du Berlais is on a mark from which he can strike, 2lb lower than when fifth in the Topham Chase last time out. He had previously finished a length second in last year's renewal from a 1lb higher mark on 151, but had been quiet before appearing ready to peak for Aintree. He did put in a good effort when fifth in Listed company at Leopardstown on his penultimate start, putting in a bold bid from the front but unable to sustain the effort in the closing stages.

At the weights, the imposing son of Muhtathir can be competitive as he has been able to make the frame from a similar rating in competitive races previously. A classy horse, he has the ability to record a sixth career success in a race of this nature from a workable mark.

A likeable type, the flashy chestnut began his current campaign in late December, and has only had three runs since with a 26-day break since his previous outing. He should still be relatively fresh and is one to keep onside under J J Slevin.