Rachael Blackmore Punchestown Day 2: Monty's Star can be Gold Cup contender again
Rachael Blackmore has three chances on the second day of the Punchestown Festival, including Monty's Star in the Gold Cup. Read Rachael's exclusive thoughts on her trio of rides here...
Read Rachael on her three Wednesday rides at Punchestown
Monty's Star aiming to be bang in Gold Cup contention again
Let's Go Champ is gunning for victory 12 months on from win
15:05 - Scotcantou
Scotcantou (Ire)
Scotcantou ran a nice race at Naas earlier this month to finish fifth in a rated novice hurdle. That was his first run since November, and it was his first run for Henry, so hopefully he will be able to show the benefit of that run.
He is a lightly raced young horse who has the potential to improve. He seems to be a straightforward horse, and I'm looking forward to riding him.
17:30 - Monty's Star
Monty's Star (Ire)
I'm really looking forward to riding Monty's Star in the Punchestown Gold Cup.
He ran a big race at this meeting last year, going down by three parts of a length to Spillane's Tower in the Grade 1 novice chase. We will be facing Spillane's Tower again this year, as well as Galopin Des Champs and the King George winner Banbridge. It's just a four-horse race but it's a really strong race, as you would expect for a Punchestown Gold Cup.
Monty's Star ran his race at Cheltenham to finish fourth in the Gold Cup, and he has come out of the race really well. We don't have a lot to find with Spillane's Tower on their running at Punchestown last year, and I hope that we can be bang there again.
18:05 - Lets Go Champ
Lets Go Champ (Ire)
Lets Go Champ won this race last year, and he is back to try to win it again. He is 8lb higher in the handicap now than he was then, so it won't be an easy task, but he won well last year, and he is in great form at home. He is 10-years-old, but he is very lightly raced for his age.
He obviously goes well at the track and over the distance and, if the ground dried out a little, that would help him. It would be great if he could repeat last year's victory.
