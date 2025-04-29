Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore Punchestown Day 2: Monty's Star can be Gold Cup contender again

Betfair ambassador and jockey Rachael Blackmore
Read Rachael Blackmore on her three rides on day two of the Punchestown Town Festival

Rachael Blackmore has three chances on the second day of the Punchestown Festival, including Monty's Star in the Gold Cup. Read Rachael's exclusive thoughts on her trio of rides here...

  • Read Rachael on her three Wednesday rides at Punchestown

  • Monty's Star aiming to be bang in Gold Cup contention again

  • Let's Go Champ is gunning for victory 12 months on from win

15:05 - Scotcantou

 

Scotcantou ran a nice race at Naas earlier this month to finish fifth in a rated novice hurdle.  That was his first run since November, and it was his first run for Henry, so hopefully he will be able to show the benefit of that run. 

He is a lightly raced young horse who has the potential to improve.  He seems to be a straightforward horse, and I'm looking forward to riding him. 

17:30 - Monty's Star

 

I'm really looking forward to riding Monty's Star in the Punchestown Gold Cup.

He ran a big race at this meeting last year, going down by three parts of a length to Spillane's Tower in the Grade 1 novice chase.  We will be facing Spillane's Tower again this year, as well as Galopin Des Champs and the King George winner Banbridge.  It's just a four-horse race but it's a really strong race, as you would expect for a Punchestown Gold Cup. 

Monty's Star ran his race at Cheltenham to finish fourth in the Gold Cup, and he has come out of the race really well.  We don't have a lot to find with Spillane's Tower on their running at Punchestown last year, and I hope that we can be bang there again.

18:05 - Lets Go Champ

 

Lets Go Champ won this race last year, and he is back to try to win it again. He is 8lb higher in the handicap now than he was then, so it won't be an easy task, but he won well last year, and he is in great form at home.  He is 10-years-old, but he is very lightly raced for his age.  

He obviously goes well at the track and over the distance and, if the ground dried out a little, that would help him.  It would be great if he could repeat last year's victory.

Now read more horse racing previews and get our experts' best bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday at the Punchestown Festival

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore Punchestown Day 1: Captain Guinness is in good form and aiming for a solid race

  • Rachael Blackmore
Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore
Ante-Post

Newmarket 2,000 Guineas Antepost Tips: Expanded is no back number for O'Brien

  • Alan Dudman
Newmarket

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Punchestown Day 1: Captain Guinness is in good form and aiming for a solid race

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Newmarket 2,000 Guineas Antepost Tips: Expanded is no back number for O'Brien

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Newmarket 2,000 Guineas Antepost Tips: Expanded is no back number for O'Brien

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Punchestown Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 80/1 British raider on day one

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: National Hunt season review, highs and lows

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Minella Cocooner can get there sooner

  • Max Liu
Racing...Only Bettor

Dancing Gemini is fit

  • Max Liu

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Weighty National Hunt Awards

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

Never Apologise, Never Explain

  • Editor