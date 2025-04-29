2,000 Guineas Tips: Katie Midwinter's runner-by-runner guide to the Newmarket Classic

Katie Midwinter provides a runner-by-runner guide to the 2,000 Guineas

The first Classic of the season takes place on the Rowley Mile this Saturday

Competitive field features four horses at single figure odds

Field of Gold is the current 2,000 Guineas favourite

Benevento

A 140,000gns purchase as a yearling, Wootton Bassett colt Benevento, who is out of Group Two winner Pollyana, made a successful start to his career with a Yarmouth victory before switching yards from Dominic Ffrench Davis to Raphael Freire.

Beaten two-lengths by now 105-rated Soldier's Heart on his following start in Listed company, Benevento went on to achieve a Listed success of his own when inflicting defeat upon Symbol Of Honour, a dual winner since who was beaten only a length-and-a-quarter in the Coventry Stakes, at Doncaster, with Jonquil finishing further down the field in sixth.

The colt, who is part-owned by AMO Racing, has been beaten twice at Group Three level since his previous success, which would suggest he has plenty to do if he is to make the frame at Newmarket, however, he did stick to the task well when last seen, staying on towards the line when unfortunate not to place, and could show further progression.

Camille Pissarro

Camille Pissarro

T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

F: 1202621-2

A 1,250,000gns purchase as a yearling, Wootton Bassett colt Camille Pissaro is a well-related son of Pivotal mare Entreat, and is a half-brother to Commonwealth Cup winner Golden Horde, as well as Listed winners Line Of Departure and Exhort.

Trained by Aidan O'Brien, the exciting prospect made seven starts as a juvenile, winning twice including at Group One level in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere. He also placed in two respective Group Three contests at the Curragh, before finishing second to Big Gossey on his return to action at the same venue last month.

Entitled to improve for his first run of the season, as many Ballydoyle representatives are, Camille Pissarro represents a yard that is coming into form currently, and is one of a few runners that brings top level form into the race, having proven himself in tough company during his debut campaign.

The talented colt has gained valuable experience in competitive races, too, and, although he is more exposed than some of his rivals, he could have a part to play if he stays the extra distance. The way he finished his race on his latest start would suggest he should get the mile, but slightly easier conditions would likely be preferred.

Cosmic Year

Cosmic Year

T: Harry Charlton

F: 1-1

A son of Kingman out of Group One winner Passage Of Time, sister to King Edward VII Stakes winner Father Time and Listed winner Continuum, and half-sister to Falmouth Stakes winner Timepiece, Cosmic Year comes from a noteworthy family and has already made an impression in two starts to date.

The unbeaten colt has beaten his rivals by a combined distance of 11-and-a-half-lengths in his races to date, and justified odds of 2/91.22 to win comfortably at Kempton on his latest start, quickening impressively and displaying a great turn of foot.

A powerful type, Cosmic Year is completely unexposed coming into the race having shaped with plenty of potential in two starts to date. With a classy pedigree and related to plenty of black-type achievers, the Harry Charlton-trained colt is an exciting prospect who should be capable of competing at Group One level.

Expanded

Expanded

T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

F: 12-

Exciting Wootton Bassett colt Expanded is an intriguing contender for team Ballydoyle, having made only two starts to date but showing a huge amount of promise as a juvenile.

Out of Jigsaw, a daughter to Group Three winner Empowering and sister to Group Two winner Mohawk, who has also produced a Group Three winner in Henry Adams, Expanded was late on the scene as a juvenile, making a successful debut in the autumn when narrowly prevailing after a sluggish start a the Curragh.

That day, Expanded became slightly outpaced as the tempo lifted in the closing stages, but was able to run on strongly over the 7f to suggest a step up in trip would bring out further improvement from him.

He was given a stiff test on only his second start a few weeks later when making much of his own running on the near-side in the Dewhurst Stakes, holding his own against two talented and more experienced Godolphin colts in Shadow Of Light and Ancient Truth, splitting the pair to finish second.

Considering the amount of improvement the colt was able to show from his first to second start, the future appears bright for the Aidan O'Brien-trained contender who has already proven his Group One credentials on the Rowley Mile.

Field Of Gold

Field Of Gold

T: John & Thady Gosden

F: 3114-1

Kingman colt Field Of Gold, who was purchased for €530,000 as a foal, made a pleasing start when third to New Century, a subsequent Grade One winner at Woodbine, on debut, before improving plenty to shed his maiden tag at Newmarket before landing the Solario Stakes at Sandown.

In his final start as a juvenile, he could only manage fourth to Camille Pissarro at Group One level in softer conditions at Longchamp, but raced keenly on that occasion on ground that was more testing than required.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the colt returned to action as a three-year-old in spectacular fashion, claiming the Craven Stakes by three-and-a-half-lengths to Wimbledon Hawkeye, quickening effectively to power away from the rest of the field on the Rowley Mile. That performance should set him up perfectly for this Classic assignment, and he should take another step forward for his reappearance.

Imposing as a juvenile, Field Of Gold was likely to improve as he matured and grew into his large frame which would suggest there is still plenty of further progression to come from him. Out of Princess De Lune, who was a 300,000gns yearling, a half-sister to Group One winner Zabeel Prince, and two Group Two winners in Puissance De Lune and Queen Power, Field Of Gold is a half-brother to Zanbaq, a Listed winning mare on the Rowley Mile.

There is class in the family, and this stunning grey is the one to beat considering he has made such a significant impression already, whilst shaping as though he is still a work in progress.

Green Impact

Green Impact

T: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

F: 211-

Another Wootton Bassett colt in the field is Jessica Harrington-trained Green Impact, a dual winner who claimed Group Two success over Delacroix on his latest start at the Irish Champions Festival last term.

A first foal out of Emerald Green, half-sister to Group Two-placed Alphabet and Listed-placed Mirage, Green Impact was narrowly beaten on debut by Hazdann, in a race which also featured the likes of Currawood and Bernard Shaw, as well as subsequent Group Two winner Black Forza and Goffs Million winner Apples And Bananas.

The colt then claimed his maiden success at Leopardstown before following up at the same venue, proving himself twice over the mile. He hasn't done much wrong in three starts to date and has faced rivals who have gone on to frank the form.

Whilst he has shown a good level of form so far in his career, it's likely Green Impact will need to show further progression if he is to emerge as the best from this talented Classic crop.

Henri Matisse

Henri Matisse achieved plenty during his debut campaign, recording four successes including in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf and in two Grade Two contests.

The son of Wootton Bassett was narrowly beaten by Scorthy Champ at Grade One level, and was unable to land a blow on stablemate Camille Pissarro at Longchamp, but returned in good order last month to beat Comanche Brave at Leopardstown and is entitled to take a step forward for his first outing of the season.

A half-brother to dual Group One winner Tenebrism, as well as Group Two winner Statuette, is out of a top class mare in Immortal Verse, a dual Group One winner who was once third to Frankel in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot.

Well-bred, this promising colt has shown a consistent level of top form, including when beating subsequent Group One winners in Hotazhell and Scorthy Champ at the Curragh, and he's hard to rule out considering what he has already been able to achieve.

Jonquil

Jonquil

T: Andrew Balding

F: 16-1

Lope De Vega colt Jonquil is the first foal out of Listed-placed daughter of Joyeuse, Jovial, a half-sister to Group Two winner Array, Group One-placed Maximal, Coronation Stakes third Jubiloso and promising gelding Jouncy.

The Andrew Balding-trained colt did well to win on debut at Sandown last term, short of room at a crucial stage of the race when representing Sir Michael Stoute. He was able to get himself out of trouble and rally to narrowly beat €120,000 breeze-up Centigrade, but was well-beaten by Benevento on his following start in Listed company.

It was a race that appeared worth excusing considering he wasn't able to run his race that day at odds of 7/42.75, and he returned to action with a Group Three success over Rashabar in the Greenham Stakes this spring.

Representing connections of 2023 winner Chaldean, Jonquil is an exciting prospect who should be able to show enough improvement to be competitive in this Classic.

Ruling Court

Ruling Court

T: Charlie Appleby

F: 13-1

A €2,300,000 breeze-up purchase, Justify colt Ruling Court made a successful start in maiden company at Sandown, winning by five-and-a-half-lengths before finishing third to The Lion In Winter in the Acomb Stakes, when sent off as the even money favourite in the York Group Three.

Following a break, the Charlie Appleby-trained prospect returned to action in a Listed Meydan contest last month, when prevailing by a comfortable six-lengths. He can build on that recent success, which was his first try at a mile.

The only defeat of his career came at the hands of the current Derby favourite, with a Group Two winner in Wimbledon Hawkeye finishing in second that day, and he could be excused for one blemish on his otherwise perfect record to date.

Out of Grade Three-placed High Chaparral mare Inchargeofme, a sister to Group One-placed Johann Strauss, and half-sister to Group One-placed Mythical, Ruling Court could be able to show his best over a mile and warrants his place towards the head of this market.

Scorthy Champ

Scorthy Champ

T: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

F: 131-

Flashy chestnut Scorthy Champ is certain to catch the eye in the paddock at Newmarket with his unique white face markings, and his Group One winning form is also noteworthy having inflicted defeat upon Henri Matisse in the Vincent O'Brien National Stakes last September.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained colt had previously been beaten by the same rival at the same venue in Group Two company, which followed a maiden victory over a field which included subsequent Futurity Trophy winner Hotazhell.

Although he has already displayed plenty of speed, the step up to a mile should allow this son of Mehmas to show further improvement based on his latest effort in which he found plenty for pressure, responding well to the encouragement of his rider and digging deep to finish in front over the 7f trip.

A brother to Malavath, a Group Two winner, and Knight, successful in a Group Three, Scorthy Champ is out of New Approach mare Fidaaha, a sister to Group Three winner Ceisteach and half-sister to Group Three winning miler Steip Amach.

The likeable type has already displayed a good attitude to compliment his high level of talent, and he could provide his trainer with a first success in the race away from the saddle, having partnered Camelot to victory in the 2012 renewal.

Seagulls Eleven

Seagulls Eleven (Ire) J: Tom Marquand
T: Hugo Palmer

Tom Marquand T: Hugo Palmer

F: 212340-

A 50,000gns Tattersalls Book 1 yearling purchase, Galileo Gold colt Seagulls Eleven has already amassed almost double his price tag in prize money, with his earnings so far falling just shy of £97k.

The fourth foal out of Thrilled, who is a half-brother to The Platinum Queen, once a hugely talented juvenile sprinter who was beaten only by formidable mare Highfield Princess when lining up in the Nunthorpe Stakes, would be expected to possess plenty of speed based on his pedigree and has the potential to excel over a mile.

Trained by Hugo Palmer, Seagulls Eleven gained valuable experience during his juvenile campaign, beaten a length by subsequent Listed winner Yaroogh on his Haydock debut in soft ground, before shedding his maiden tag in sounder conditions at the same venue.

Seagulls Eleven was then a respectable second to Ancient Truth in the Group Two Superlative Stakes in his first attempt at Group level, in which he finished two-lengths clear of third-placed Wimbledon Hawkeye, with the promising Columnist in fourth.

Following a short mid-season break, Seagulls Eleven lined up in a Curragh Group One when third to Scorthy Champ, beaten only a length-and-a-half with Henri Matisse in second. He was slightly intimidated by the eventual second in the closing stages when perhaps just lacking the speed to challenge for first place over 7f on that occasion.

His two final starts as a juvenile were less impressive, but those two efforts were both at Group One level in which things didn't go his way. He remains a horse with potential who could make the frame at a price.

Serengeti

Serengeti

T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

F: 631-8

Needing to reverse form with stablemates Expanded and Twain, and having recently finished eighth in a Naas handicap on reappearance, Wootton Bassett colt Serengeti, who was given an opening rating of 95, has plenty to find to reach the level required to be competitive in this sphere.

It's worth noting the Aidan O'Brien-trained colt was an eye-catcher on debut at the Curragh, however, and did make up ground late on from a near impossible position to be beaten only two-lengths by Expanded. He was able to reverse form with the runner-up that day, First Wave, to land his maiden at Dundalk, and is related to a Group Two winner in Requinto, therefore could have further progression to come.

Whilst the €800,000 purchase should prove better than his latest effort in future, this is a big step up without an ideal preparation, and he doesn't appear to be top of the Ballydoyle shortlist.

Shadow Of Light

Shadow Of Light

T: Charlie Appleby

F: 11211-

Leading fancy Shadow Of Light brings perhaps the pick of the form into the first Classic of the season, having claimed two Group One level successes at the track in both the Middle Park Stakes and the Dewhurst Stakes.

The Godolphin colt, who is a son of Winters Moon, once half-a-length third to Together Forever, dam of City Of Troy, in the Fillies' Mile, suffered only one defeat as a juvenile, when beaten three-quarters-of-a-length by Cool Hoof Luke in the Gimcrack Stakes over 6f.

Although he was able to beat Whistlejacket by four-lengths in his following start over the trip, that was in contrasting conditions, with the softer ground putting more emphasis on staying ability rather than purely speed which may have caught him out at York.

A son of Lope De Vega, Shadow Of Light was likely to be seen to best effect over further, despite being a half-brother to dual Group One winning sprinter Earthlight. His previous success would support that claim considering he stuck to the task well, rallying late on to beat Expanded and Ancient Truth.

Perhaps the one to beat in this field, Shadow Of Light demands respect based on his juvenile form. The talented Coroebus was able to win first time out for the same connections three years ago, so the lack of a recent run may not hinder Shadow Of Light.

Tornado Alert

Tornado Alert (Ire) J: Silvestre De Sousa
T: Saeed bin Suroor

Silvestre De Sousa T: Saeed bin Suroor

F: 31-

Saeed bin Suroor-trained Tornado Alert improved for his debut third at Lingfield to win by a length-and-a-quarter at Newcastle on his following outing last autumn. Although he will need to show further progression on those modest efforts, he is completely unexposed making his first appearance on Turf.

A son of Too Darn Hot, out of Bint Almatar, a half-sister to three-time Grade One winning miler Master Of The Seas, a close second in this race four years ago, Tornado Alert maternal grand-dam was once a length third in the French 1000 Guineas, therefore there is proven Classic credentials in the family.

Whilst it would be a surprise to see the home-bred Godolphin colt make the step up required to pose a threat on the Rowley Mile in this race, his pedigree makes him hard to completely rule out and could put him in with a slight chance.

Twain

Twain appears to be the leading light from the likely Ballydoyle representatives in the field, bidding to remain unbeaten by recording a hat-trick of successes, his second at Group One level following a Saint-Cloud victory when last seen.

Making his seasonal reappearance, the son of Wootton Bassett is out of Rockfel Stakes winner Wading, a daughter of Cherry Hinton, half-sister to a number of winners most notably top performers and stallions in Classic winners Sea The Stars and Galileo.

The Coolmore home-bred is from a remarkable family and his record is yet to be blemished. He was relentless on debut at Leopardstown, breaking well to make all, racing alone for most of the race and kept up to his work approaching the line to defy odds of 28/129.00, leading home stablemates Mississippi River and Serengeti.

Whilst it was a surprise to see a horse with his profile, particularly from that top operation, be sent off at such generous odds on debut, perhaps Twain was expected to improve for the outing, making a late introduction during his juvenile campaign in October against most experienced rivals.

Seven days later, he was able to follow up in France whilst shaping as though there's still plenty of improvement to come from him. The exciting prospect has the scope for any amount of progression and is in the right hands to develop, trained by a master of his field.

Wimbledon Hawkeye

0 Wimbledon Hawkeye J: Harry Davies

Harry Davies T: James Owen

F: 13213-2

Kameko colt Wimbledon Hawkeye featured in a number of tough races as a juvenile, performing consistently well in defeat behind the likes of Ancient Truth, The Lion In Winter and Hotazhell, respectively, whilst also recording a Group Two success over this course-and-distance in the Royal Lodge Stakes.

On his latest effort, he finished best of the rest behind an impressive Field Of Gold in the Craven Stakes. Although he must find plenty of improvement if he is to reverse form with that rival, he has the talent to be competitive and has track form, as well as experience, in his favour.

Out of a mile winning daughter of Sea The Stars in Eva Maria, a half-sister to Group Two winner James Garfield, who was once a close second in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, Wimbledon Hawkeye is more exposed than many of his rivals. But the James Owen-trained colt has performed well in each appearance to date, and another bold showing could be on the cards.

Yah Mo Be There

0 Yah Mo Be There J: Jamie Spencer

Jamie Spencer T: Richard Spencer

F: 201-5

Mohaather colt Yah Mo Be There was narrowly beaten on debut before failing to land a blow in the Coventry Stakes. But he was able to break his maiden tag by claiming Listed honours at Newbury, beating a field which included subsequent Listed winner Jungle Drums, and a previous runner-up to Ancient Truth, Principality, in the process.

No match for Jonquil on reappearance earlier this month, Yah Mo Be There will have to show significant improvement in this Classic. However, the Richard Spencer-trained colt, who fetched £95,000 as a yearling, has Group-placed form in the pedigree, is related to the likes of Ornellaia and Namhroodah, and could be capable of showing further progression as he steps up to a mile.