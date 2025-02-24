Cheltenham Festival Tips: Katie Midwinter's 2025 Stayers Hurdle ante-post big race verdict

Outsiders can deliver in Stayers' Hurdle (Grade 1)

The Grade One Stayers' Hurdle is usually an intriguing race which features horses with different profiles who are often at different stages in their careers. There have been six-year-old winners and 11-year-old winners in recent years, with horses returning from chasing, as well as starting out on their staying hurdling careers featuring in the three-mile contest.

Whilst it can be a race for a specialist, notably the likes of Baracouda, Inglis Drever, and Big Buck's during this century, in which popular favourites often do oblige, Thistlecrack and Paisley Park being prime examples, it can often spring a surprise, too.

During recent renewals, Lisnagar Oscar at 50/151.00 and Sire Du Berlais at 33/134.00 have both provided shock results. It can be worth taking a chance on an outsider in a race which can turn into a stiff test of stamina, particularly if there's rain during the week.

Teahupoo sets the standard

Defending champion Teahupoo justified short odds of 5/42.25 to taste Cheltenham Festival redemption having been narrowly beaten when sent off the 9/43.25 favourite in 2023. The Gordon Elliott-trained gelding was far superior 12 months ago, but had been presented with ideal conditions in his first attempt, when unable to finish in front.

Teahupoo has been generally consistent throughout his career, and this season has adopted the same preparation route as last year, appearing only once so far this campaign, when beaten by Lossiemouth in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse. He lost little in defeat that day, when beaten for speed by a talented mare, but does come into this race on the back of a loss this time around. In his prep run last season, he beat Impaire Et Passe.

Should the ground be on the softer side on the Thursday (13 March) of the Festival, and if Teahupoo is in the same form as when victorious in last year's renewal, the eight-year-old will be difficult to oppose on the day.

While he's certainly the one to beat as the proven contender in the field, odds of 11/102.11 make little appeal in current ante-post markets, particularly when considering there can be an upset in this particular race, the ground conditions are difficult to predict this far out, and there may be other more attractive propositions available at enticing odds.

Home By The Lee poses a threat

Unbeaten this season, Home By The Lee was beaten six-lengths by Teahupoo when equipped with first-time blinkers in last year's race, sent off at odds of 16/117.00 after suffering a heavy defeat at Leopardstown on his previous start. He has enjoyed a much more successful campaign this year, which enhances his claims and makes him a formidable opponent to the favourite this time around.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained gelding proved himself at Grade One level prior to this current campaign, but has been hit and miss when performing at the top level in recent seasons, sometimes running well enough to make the frame but lacking consistency.

There is enough substance in his form this season to warrant his place towards the head of the market at Grade One level here, however, considering the form boost of his Lismullen Hurdle success with two subsequent Grade Two winners in Jetara and Maxxum, respectively, emerging from the race.

Twice this season, Home By The Lee has been chased home by the talented, albeit questionable stayer, Bob Olinger, who was narrowly denied in controversial fashion in last season's Grade One Aintree Hurdle. That also represents a good level of form. While the in-form 10-year-old demands respect, however, he could potentially be vulnerable to the more solid favourite as well as a younger improvement.

Despite needing to take another step forward on his form this term, Home By The Lee does hold strong each-way claims at odds of 13/27.50, and should be in the mix if putting in a similar performance to his effort in the race last year.

Improving youngster could defy the odds

Lightly-raced Rocky's Diamond was a 22/123.00 winner of his maiden hurdle at Limerick last April, before announcing himself at Grade One level when finishing third to Home By The Lee at odds of 66/167.00 in the Savills Hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas.

The five-year-old proved that was no fluke when landing the Grade Two Galmoy Hurdle in January, staying on well to beat Thedevilscoachman with subsequent Grade Two winner Maxxum further behind in sixth. He appears to be progressing at a rate of knots, and, at such a young age, could be capable of posing a threat having already proved his stamina credentials and class at Graded level.

The previous five-year-old winner of the race was back in 1951, so it would be a historic success if this progressive youngster were to land the major honours for Declan Queally.

At 16/117.00, Rocky's Diamond is difficult to ignore, despite this representing a much tougher test than he has previously faced. A half-brother to the extremely likeable The Little Yank, there's no shortage of tenacious qualities in the family, and this youngster is one to keep firmly on side.

The home team are strongly represented

Progressive six-year-old Lucky Place has emerged as the leading staying hurdler for the home guard this season. His trainer, Nicky Henderson, and jockey, Nico De Boinville, seem to expect plenty from him following two Grade Two successes this term, and he could be a dark horse in this field, unexposed at Grade One level.

Making only his eighth start over obstacles, the well-bred gelding will need to show further progression against some hardy, more experienced rivals. That appears possible given the improvement he has shown from his previous campaign into this term.

Langer Dan is another worthy of note, yet is difficult to trust fully and could be seen lining up in a handicap rather than taking his chance at Grade One glory. This is his apparent target, however, and if the springtime Dan shows up, a price of 16/117.00 could represent great value given he brings Grade One level form into the race having been unfortunate against Impaire Et Passe and Bob Olinger at Aintree in April.

The Dan Skelton-trained enigma has been far from his best so far this term, which is becoming a recurring theme for the nine-year-old. He usually shows drastic improvement during the second-half of the season, which would certainly bring him into play here, but he's a risky pick.

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls is set to be represented by Monmiral, an imposing type who certainly catches the eye on looks alone. The son of Saint Des Saints won a Grade One as a juvenile, before failing to progress in open company as a five-year-old.

Things didn't work out for him over fences, failing to shape as a natural chaser, and a switch back to hurdling proved lucrative as he landed the Pertemps Network Final from a lowly mark at last year's Festival.

This season, he has been able to perform with credit twice in Grade Two company, beaten by Strong Leader and Gowel Road at Newbury and Cheltenham, respectively. Although he'll need to show plenty of improvement on those outings if he is to make the frame here, a price of 40/141.00 appears generous.

The course-and-distance winner stays well and remains largely unexposed at the top level, having been campaigned predominantly in handicaps last term. There could be more to come from Monmiral as a hurdler, and, in ante-post markets, he makes each-way appeal at current odds.

Stayers' Hurdle verdict and tips

At the current prices, Rocky's Diamond makes the most appeal for win purposes at 16/117.00. The youngster is continuously improving and could emerge as the leading player in a division which lacks depth.

While there are a number of talented horses set to line up in this race, and the five-year-old will need to prove himself against them, Rocky's Diamond is the least exposed contender in the field and has the most potential.

Recommended Bet Back Rocky's Diamond in the Stayers' Hurdle SBK 16/1

Monmiral represents value at 40/141.00 from an each-way perspective, capable of taking advantage should a few of his rivals fail to fire. The best could be yet to come from him as a hurdler and he's one likely to be plugging on at the finish.

The striking gelding won at the Festival last year, has proven form over course-and-distance, and can improve on his recent outings in Grade Two company to peak in March.