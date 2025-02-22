Cheltenham Tips

Watch Joseph O'Brien Cheltenham Festival Preview: Banbridge headlines team of contenders

Banbridge in action at Cheltenham
Joseph O'Brien discusses Banbridge and more in his Cheltenham Festival preview

With less than a month to go before the Cheltenham Festival 2025, Joseph O'Brien discussed his plans for Prestbury Park and highlighted his yard's leading chances...

The Cheltenham Festival is one of the greatest horse racing events in the world and "the be all and end all for National Hunt".

That's the view of Joseph O'Brien who discussed some of his yard's leading chances ahead of the four day season highlight which starts on 11 March and will draw fans and competitors from across the globe.

O'Brien said: "We really would like to win a Grade 1 race at the Cheltenham Festival. So to go there with contenders is very special for mysef, the team and our owners. 

"It looks as though we will have around 10 runners, with something each day... We will have some live chances and hopefully we can get on the scoreboard."

Watch Joseph O'Brien on Cheltenham Festival 2025

Banbridge ready to build on King George win

Joseph was delighted with Banbridge's win in the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day and is hoping the nine-year-old can impress again at Cheltenham.

"Banbridge went to the King George with what we thought was a live chance but exploring a new distance. He seemed to thrive on it.  

"As we get closer to the Festival, we will decide which race he will line-up in him. Hopefully conditions are favourable. Three miles is no issue for Banbridge.

"Cheltenham is a different test but winning the King George has certainly given us more confidence about having a crack at the Gold Cup."

Solness and Home By The Lee can be competitive

Solness finished fourth in the Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown back in December and, while it was not the result that Joseph wanted, the trainer believes he and his team learned plenty from that performance.

He said: "We learned a lot about Solness from his run in the Tingle Creek and changed a few things tactically for [his subesquent runs at] Leopardstown (both of which he won).

"We still have it all to do to challenge Jonbon but we will at least make sure there is a good pace."

Cheltenham hurdlers action shot 1280.jpg

"Once Home By The Lee started racing, his aptitude for the game was obvious... He has found his niche over hurdles. This will be his fourth run in the Stayers Hurdle.

"Whether he can win it on his four attempt, who knows, but he probably comes to the Festival in career best form."

Watch the video to get Joseph O'Brien's full comments on his Cheltenham Festival chances.

