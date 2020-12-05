Joseph O'Brien: Hoping Le Richebourg can be as good as ever

Jumping the key to his chance

Cork 11:45 - Flying Scotsman

We were disappointed with how Flying Scotsman jumped on his hurdling debut at Punchestown. He had schooled better than he jumped there, so we'll be hoping that he'll be a lot sharper with that experience under his belt. If he gets his jumping together, he'll have his chance.

Looks up against it

Cork 12:52 - Wanchu Beach

Wanchu Beach failed to make an impact on his racecourse debut in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown and looks up against it here.

Can run a good race against the favourite

Cork 13:25 - Darasso

Darasso was a bit disappointing on his seasonal reappearance at Thurles, but we expect him to come on from that run. The drop back to this trip shouldn't be an issue, but the presence of Chacun Pour Soi is likely to be! He'll be very tough to beat, but hopefully Darasso can run a good race.

Worth chancing with black type on offer

Cork 13:55 - Scarlet And Dove

Scarlet And Dove is a smart mare on her day and we were very happy with her seasonal and chasing debut over this course and distance last time. This is obviously a deeper race, but we feel she is worth her chance in this company. Securing black type of any sort for her would be a great result, but I do think she has a winning chance.

Step up in class but she can be competitive

Punchestown 13:10 - Global Equity

Global Equity made a promising return to action at Thurles last time, finishing second to what looks a very smart mare in Gauloise. This is a step up in class for her, but she has been placed in Graded company before and can hopefully be good and competitive in this.

Hoping he can be as good as ever but this is a strong race

Punchestown 13:40 - Le Richebourg

It's been a long road back, but it will be great to get Le Richebourg back on the racecourse. He was almost ready to run a couple of times last season, but it just didn't happen for various reasons. He looked a very exciting prospect in novice chases back in 2018/19 and while it would be asking a lot for him to be as good as ever, that is what we will be hoping for. This is obviously an extremely strong race, so we'll be happy to see him make a positive return and show promise for him to build on later in the season.

Midnight could run well in this company

Punchestown 14:40 - Midnight Run and Top Moon

Midnight Run made a satisfactory seasonal and chasing debut at Punchestown last month. His jumping was adequate and the hope is that he'll jump sharper with that run under his belt. If he does so, his form over hurdles entitles him to a good chance in this company.

Top Moon has been disappointing in his two runs over fences so far and is tough to fancy in this company.

Another who can be competitive

Punchestown 15:40 - Fama Et Gloria

Fama Et Gloria has a good pedigree and has shown ability at home. We won't burden her with big expectations for her debut, but would be hopeful she can be competitive.