Joseph O'Brien: Traisha could outrun odds in Lillie Langtry

Buckaroo should be better here

Galway, 12:50 - Buckaroo

Buckaroo ran a lovely race on his debut at Killarney considering he badly missed the kick. That should have been the end of his race, but he finished off well to grab third in a race in which the first two are well regarded. We think he'll improve from that and as long as he is a bit sharper from the gates, he should have a fair chance.

Wide draw makes this tough

Galway, 13:25 - Champion Green

Champion Green ran very well in both his starts last year. He has always worked like a horse that would have no problem winning a maiden and hopefully he won't have to wait long to do so this year. His wide draw will make it tricky for him here, but hopefully he'll run well.

No. 6 (15) Champion Green (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: W. M. Lordan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Nice start for French import

Galway, 14:00 - Rosmana

Rosmana is a filly that joined us from France earlier this year. She showed plenty of ability across the Channel and has settled well into her new training regime in the last few months. This looks a nice starting point for her and we hope that she will be up to running a good race.

March will probably stay a maiden

Galway, 14:35 - Jo March

Jo March is still a maiden after six starts and has only been hinting at promise in her recent starts. This stiffer track might be a help to her, but she'll need to be sharper from the stalls if she's going to compete.

Black Type form is the aim with Dhabyah

Newmarket, 14:45 - Dhabyah

Dhabya is a lovely filly that made a winning start for us at Bellewstown last time, giving John Gleeson his first winner as a jockey. This is a much stronger race, but her official rating of 90 gives her a bit of a chance.

No. 1 (1) Dhabyah SBK 20/1 EXC 21 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Getting black type with her is the big aim and this looks a below-average Listed race, so we're happy to let her take her chance and she how she gets on.

Traisha could trouble the big two

Goodwood, 15:05 - Traisha

Traisha is a filly that improved a lot last season, eventually winning a Listed race at Bath. Getting more black type for her is the goal for this season and outside of the big two, she is in the right sort of zone in rating terms. Conditions will suit and hopefully she'll run well.

No. 7 (3) Traisha (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 25 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 103

Expecting good things from Snapius

Galway, 15:48 - Snapius

Snapius won a maiden at Limerick in June and didn't run badly at all over a longer trip in a stronger race at Leopardstown last time. Dropping back in trip in this lower grade of race will both be a help to him and I wouldn't be at all surprised if he ran well from his good draw.